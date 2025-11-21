Gardener shares photo after being taken by surprise by hidden visitor: 'We both screamed a little'

A gardener tending to their green beans got a surprise appearance from a tiny garden snake.

"We both screamed a little," they joked in a Reddit post, but the visitor turned out to be harmless — and a sign of a thriving garden.

The user shared a photo of the snake camouflaged right into the green bean plant, with its little red tongue hanging out.

The "cutie pie," as one user described it in the comments, is a snake commonly found in areas abundant with greenery.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Believe it or not, these snakes are actually a way to tell your garden is healthy, indicating a well-balanced ecosystem. They also do not eat the plants, but they do eat any insects that may harm them.

Critters like these are most common when gardeners use natural gardening methods. A yard full of native plants is an environmental hack that lets you achieve a flourishing garden while saving time, money, and water, thereby conserving resources and lowering utility bills.

Meanwhile, it encourages native animal species — like this snake — to naturally protect and enhance the space.

Gardeners also do not need to rely so heavily on fertilizers and pesticides if they grow their garden in harmony with the local climate and soil conditions, saving even more money.

The best and most prosperous gardens are full of native plant and animal species. In fact, the National Wildlife Federation suggests your garden be composed of 70% native plants.

Another gardener took to Facebook to share that, after 20 years, her switch to native plants allowed her yard to bloom like no other. Along with this switch came many pollinators that were thrilled to have such a robust and diverse landscape.

Start by discovering native plants in your area, or by growing ground cover like buffalo grass, a common native species that requires little maintenance.

Another replacement option is xeriscaping, a landscaping method that requires little to no irrigation and is ideal for desert climates.

If you see native animal species in your garden, as the person in the Reddit post did, you're doing your part to boost biodiversity.

One commenter said, "I'm so jealous."

Another wrote, "I love these lil critters!"

