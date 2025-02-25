  • Outdoors Outdoors

Authorities seize dozens of venomous snakes in shocking sting operation: 'It's essential to stay vigilant'

"They will now serve as ambassadors in raising awareness about the impacts of wildlife trafficking."

by Laurelle Stelle
Photo Credit: California Department of Fish and Wildlife

If you're an animal lover, getting to own your favorite species may sound like a dream come true. However, when that species is illegal and dangerous to keep, you're much better off seeing it in a zoo. That's where several dozen venomous snakes were sent after being recovered in a sting operation in the Bay Area, according to KRON 4 News.

What's happening?

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers carried out this operation against a wildlife trafficking ring in Northern California. Five people were charged with the illegal sale of live animals after 75 specimens were found during the operation.

The total included 66 venomous snakes — from rattlesnakes to Egyptian cobras and Gaboon vipers. 

Why is wildlife trafficking important?

First, in the case of venomous snakes or other deadly animals, illegal trafficking is risky not only for the participants but for everyone around them. Buyers and sellers could be injured or killed handling these animals — and if they get out, they can also harm innocent bystanders who were likely unaware the animals were even present.

There's also the harm that poaching and wildlife trafficking does to the environment. Many of these animals are threatened in their native ranges, so removing them can harm the remaining populations and hurt their ability to recover.

Then, when the animals are transported to new places, there is a risk that they'll disrupt those ecosystems if they get loose.

"Snakes play a crucial role as both predator and prey," CDFW told KRON 4, noting the threat to both people and the environment. "It's essential to stay vigilant," CDFW added.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

In this case, the people involved were charged, and the animals were relocated to qualified facilities, including the Fresno, Denver, and Toledo zoos. "They will now serve as ambassadors in raising awareness about the impacts of wildlife trafficking," CDFW said.

Authorities are also hard at work stopping instances of trafficking — such as this case in which eels were smuggled by boat or the bizarre instance of a man who illegally cloned giant sheep.

