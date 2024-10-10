Experts warn nation could see first mass displacement after catastrophic flooding leaves land uninhabitable — here's why the rest of the world should be paying attention

"Results show an intensification of extreme precipitation and flood events over all climate regions."

Conflict and historic flooding in South Sudan are contributing factors that have led to the displacement of millions of people. Devastating floods this summer alone have displaced nearly 150,000 more. This could be part of the first permanent mass displacement caused by our warming world.

What's happening?

Stresses from an overheating planet are exacerbating political instability and conflict in South Sudan and have helped bring about the displacement of around 2.3 million people as of July 2023. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees says 65% of all South Sudanese refugees are children.

Cholera and other water-borne infections are increasing because of the stagnant floodwaters. Cases of malaria, respiratory tract infections, acute watery diarrhea, and snakebites are also rising.

Our warming world is expected to amplify Earth's water cycle, "which likely increases the intensity of extreme precipitation events and the risk of flooding," according to a study published in Scientific Reports. "Results show an intensification of extreme precipitation and flood events over all climate regions, which increases as water availability increases from dry to wet regions."

Why is the displacement of people from South Sudan important?

UNHCR says climate change and displacement are increasingly linked. Our overheating planet is fueling extreme weather events. The majority of people forcibly displaced by persecution, conflict, and violence today live in countries that are highly vulnerable and ill-prepared to adapt to climate change, according to the UNHCR.

This often means a viscious cycle because dealing with worsening weather and climate conditions is one of several challenges that make it hard for people to return home safely and enjoy sustained peace.

"Without help to prepare for, withstand, and recover from climate-related shocks and stresses, they also face increased risks of becoming displaced again," according to a report from the UNHCR. "Addressing climate change as a root cause of displacement is crucial to breaking this cycle and finding lasting solutions."

What's being done about climate refugees?

The International Crisis Group recommends working "with South Sudanese authorities, religious leaders, community elders, and others to de-escalate tensions and create security for both displaced and host communities, while protecting the needs of both."

They also suggest pre-positioning assistance from aid groups for displaced people and helping them return home. The ICG would also like to see technical experts work with communities to mitigate the flooding's impacts while helping to protect the vital ecosystems that provide traditional livelihoods for those who rely on seasonal floods.

The UNHCR is accepting donations to help the displaced people of South Sudan. In the long term, we can help by donating money to climate causes and using our voice to advocate for the future of our planet.

