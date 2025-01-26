Analysts react to Trump's drastic move on American participation in global agreement: 'The US ... now risks forfeiting'

On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from a global agreement to reduce harmful pollution, according to the Associated Press.

Critics of the move fear it could set back efforts to lower global temperatures and signal that the country is walking back investments in clean energy technologies, making the U.S. less economically competitive on a global stage.

What's happening?

President Trump signed the order to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement during his first day in office — an expected move given that he took the same action in 2017 during his first term. The legally binding agreement signed by 196 countries aims to limit the Earth's warming to 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial levels.

According to the report, Trump stated that his reason for withdrawal is that the agreement moves "American taxpayer dollars to countries that do not require, or merit, financial assistance in the interests of the American people."

A poll by the AP and NORC Center For Public Affairs Research reveals that more than half of U.S. adults somewhat oppose or strongly oppose withdrawing from the climate agreement, while another 26% of respondents are still on the fence.

Why is this concerning?

More than 100 years of scientific data indicates that human activities are warming the planet at an unnatural rate, per NASA, and the burning of dirty fuels causes the majority of the planet-overheating pollution. The impacts of rising temperatures include more intense extreme weather (from wildfires to dangerous snow storms), food insecurity, and more favorable conditions for disease-carrying pests.

In 2023, the world's dirty energy consumption reached an all-time high — and the AP highlights that the U.S. was a huge part of the problem, producing the second-most carbon pollution behind China.

However, despite those concerning figures under the Biden administration, the country's 5.4 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2023 actually represented an 11% drop from 10 years earlier, according to Global Carbon Project data cited by the AP. That year, renewable energy and production and consumption also reached record highs, per the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

With President Trump famously promising to "drill, baby, drill" for oil as part of his plan to boost energy independence, provide jobs, and boost the American economy, critics fear Americans will be left behind if he ignores a growing and desirable renewable energy market, which the U.S. Department of Energy predicts will be worth at least $23 trillion by the end of the decade.

"Ignoring it only sends all that vast wealth to competitor economies," United Nations climate change executive secretary Simon Stiell told the AP. European Climate Foundation CEO Laurence Tubiana added: "There is unstoppable economic momentum behind the global transition, which the U.S. has gained from and led but now risks forfeiting."

The previous administration tapped into the burgeoning renewable energy market, adding 149,000 jobs in 2023, per the DOE. This represented a 4.9% growth rate.

What can be done about this?

The AP noted that leaving the Paris Agreement will take about one year. It is possible to rejoin the pact, but even if the U.S. doesn't do so in the near term, that doesn't mean that clean energy investments must be a thing of the past.

While policy disagreements about how to best achieve the shared goals of a prosperous country are sure to arise, 63% of Americans want the U.S. to take steps toward reducing carbon pollution, according to the Pew Research Center. The poll also found that 65% of Americans favor focusing on the development of renewable energy over dirty fuels.

Installing a home solar power system — with a battery storage system to store power for later use — or signing up for community solar — are ways individual households can tap into the perks of clean energy, including lower utility bills and access to power during grid outages.

