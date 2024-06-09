Historian shares concerning side-by-side photos of oceanic conditions during Hurricane Katrina and this year: 'It just feels like it's gonna be bad'

As the United States has seen historic storms and high temperatures across the country in recent months, many are worried about potentially severe weather changes and hurricanes that could hit later this year.

Historian and TikToker Alexis Amber (@daiquiriheiress) has warned that water temperature anomalies — areas of the ocean that are warmer than usual — recorded in May are breaking records.

In a recent video posted to TikTok, Amber revealed side-by-side images of recorded water temperature anomalies in mid-May 2005 and mid-May 2024. The image from 2005 shows a large area above South America with "record warmest" ocean temperatures. Hurricane Katarina devastated the Gulf Coast in August of that same year, causing millions of dollars of damage and killing nearly 2,000 people.

Meanwhile, the recent photo from May of this year showed a similar large stretch of record-warm ocean temperatures. However, this time, the area stretched from Central America across the Atlantic to Africa.

Amber warned that levees were built along the coast after Hurricane Katrina — a Category 5 hurricane at its strongest — to protect residents, but they can only withstand Category 4 hurricanes.

"Category 5 ones would be too expensive," she claimed, adding that "people are going to die because of this."

Research has found that water temperature anomalies can enhance severe storms like Hurricane Katrina. If similar ocean temperatures are warming to levels matching or exceeding that of 2005, it could foreshadow severe storms are on the way. Some experts have warned that the high temperatures could result in "rapid intensification" of hurricanes, putting more regions at risk.

Not only do the record ocean temperatures create concern for those living along the coast, but it also poses a risk for marine wildlife. Experts say water temperature anomalies have been found to cause bleaching of coral reefs, harm fish, and lead to algal blooms.

To help citizens prepare for a possibly devastating hurricane season, Florida — one of the most vulnerable states to tropical systems — is offering homeowners $10,000 to hurricane-proof their homes. Some companies are taking that one step further and building resilient homes to withstand hurricanes before it becomes an issue for residents.

Thousands of TikTok users have echoed Amber's warning with one person saying, "For some reason, it just feels like it's gonna be bad this year."

"Born and raised in florida and its just too hot already. It's going to be a baaaad hurricane season," another said.

As some might be worried about what the record temperatures might bring, Amber is urging those potentially in the path of future storms to stock up on supplies, saying, "Everyone please prepare!!! Stock up on water and non perishables."

