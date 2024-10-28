Aerial footage shows devastating aftermath of negligent concert-goers at music festival: 'Why is there no enforcement'

"I don't understand why people can't have fun and also not litter."

For the regular concert-goer, seeing a beloved artist is top of mind, followed by safety and security (and you can see some tips from Streetwise Defense here). Unfortunately, what happens after the event is often lower on attendees' list of priorities.

In a Reddit post, aerial footage shows the devastating aftermath of negligent concert-goers at an iconic music festival, not considering those who have to clean up after them once they are gone.

Posted to the subreddit r/trashy, the video clip demonstrates the utter disappointment when event attendees don't pick up after themselves, leaving behind various trash items throughout the event grounds.

"When leaving all your camping trash after the Reading 2024 festival. Is this Trashy enough?" the original poster wrote on the post title.

The video clip, originally taken from the TikTok account The Big Ladder Photographer (@bigladderphotographer), shows a drone rising high over the grounds where the annual Reading 2024 concert took place, which brings together many contemporary rock and pop artists.

"The Aftermath Reading 2024" reads the beginning of the clip, followed by a high-level view of attendees leaving masses of abandoned camping tents and debris behind before zooming in for more detail.

Concerts and music festivals are exciting experiences, however, leaving disposable items following an event can be harmful to the environment. This has, unfortunately, occurred at other venues in recent years, such as the Creamfields North festival. Discarding waste improperly can damage local soil and water, put wildlife at risk, and diminish natural resources, which affects the well-being of communities.

Fortunately, some festivals are taking steps to tackle this issue head-on. The Glastonbury Music Festival banned disposable vapes to reduce electronic waste and encouraged attendees to bring reusable water bottles. They also promote using public transport, recycling, and taking personal equipment home. Other solutions to curbing unnecessary litter are imposing fines, promoting community cleanups, or encouraging event staff to donate leftover gear to those in need.

With strategic planning, we can be mindful of the impact we have at live events, proving that fun and responsibility can be one and the same!

"I don't understand why people can't have fun and also not litter … Why is there no enforcement," wrote one concerned Redditor.

"Why did everyone leave their tents? Those cost actual money," commented another.

