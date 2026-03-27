Northern Ireland spends millions to eradicate feral ferrets from island

"Lots of people like ferrets, but … the situation was getting worse."

Rathlin Island is celebrating a major environmental victory after fully eradicating feral ferrets that were threatening seabirds.

According to The Guardian, the island, located off the coast of Northern Ireland, invested 4.5 million British pounds (around $6 million) into a five-year removal program.

The problem began in the 1980s when ferrets were brought in to control the wild rabbit population. While the idea was that only male ferrets were part of the cohort, clearly that wasn't the case. The population expanded rapidly, up to over 100.

The ferrets devoured everything from residents' chickens to Irish hares. Most concerningly, they went after the island's large seabird colonies. Notably, a lone ferret wiped out 26 puffins during a two-day spree in 2017.

While ferrets might look cute and harmless, that is far from the reality.

"Lots of people like ferrets, but they are a non-native species here and the situation was getting worse," said Tom McDonnell of the Rathlin Development & Community Association, per The Guardian.

In response, the multipart program fought back to protect the island's avian species, such as corncrakes, peregrine falcons, and razorbills. It was a true team effort utilizing technology, humans, and even a Labrador named Woody.

The project used thermal drones and Woody to find the animals. Live traps were set up with volunteers and staff nearby to monitor them and humanely kill the ferrets quickly.

The initiative immediately paid off by the summer of 2025, with the breeding calls of six male corncrakes being overheard, as The Guardian observed. Elsewhere, Manx shearwaters had their first breeding event on the island since the 1980s.

The eradication program showed the importance of removing invasive species from ecosystems. This is especially critical for seabirds, which are declining globally and are major contributors to healthy biodiversity.

While it was ferrets in this instance, invasive rats are often a problem. Advances in technology and renewed conservation efforts have made it possible to get rid of them even in the most challenging landscapes.

For Rathlin, eradicating the ferrets will be a massive boon to the birds and ideally lead to a resurgence in their numbers.

"This is an extraordinary moment for Rathlin, for Northern Ireland, and for conservation globally," RSPB Northern Ireland conservationist Joanne Sherwood told The Guardian.

"The successful, world-first eradication of ferrets means that puffins and other seabirds can now nest and raise their young more safely on Rathlin for the first time in generations."

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