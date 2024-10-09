Startling before-and-after images show devastating loss along coast over decades: 'It's so sad to see'

Many animal species have faced major population decline in the face of our changing planet. Seabirds, specifically, have seen dramatic drops in their population. A seabird researcher in the 1970s set out to record Norwegian seabird populations, and the comparison of those photos to today speaks volumes about the reality of species loss.

What's happening?

When seabird researcher Rob Barrett went to take photos of seabirds in Norway to record their population in the '70s, he soon realized there were far too many birds to count, the Guardian reported. The Norwegian Syltefjord seabird colony was densely populated by many seabird species, which inhabited every nook and cranny of the large rock cliffs.

Seabird ecologist Signe Christensen-Dalsgaard, who studies the populations of such birds, decided to use Barrett's photos, as well as archival photos of the Norwegian seabird colonies, to better illustrate the dramatic decline in seabirds in the last 20 years, per the Guardian.

Stark before and after photographs reveal sharp decline of Norway's seabirds https://t.co/fMWUn4tlZg — Gavin Broad (@BroadGavin) September 17, 2024

In side-by-side photo comparisons recorded in the Guardian, photos from the '70s to '90s show every cliff dotted by seabirds and their nests, while photos of the same cliffs from the last 20 years through to the present show little or no sign of any seabirds. "It's a very weak shadow of itself … It's so sad to see it as it is," Barrett stated to the Guardian.

Why are seabird populations important?

The photographs of the declining seabird populations in Norway align with the fact that "between 2005 and 2015, the number of seabirds on the Norwegian mainland dropped by almost a third," per the Guardian. Although the photographs focus on Norway, the decline in seabirds is being felt globally.

According to the National Audubon Society, seabirds are "one of the most threatened bird groups on the planet with approximately 30 percent of species at enhanced risk of extinction." One of the reasons for this is that seabirds rely on nutrients from the oceans, which have been deeply affected by increasing global temperatures and harmful fishing practices.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Declines in the health of marine wildlife impact seabirds' ability to thrive, and both groups of species are greatly important to natural ecosystems. Seabirds, for example, provide important nutrients from the sea to the land through their guano (feces that act as fertilizer), the Guardian reported.

What's being done about declining seabird populations?

Many things are being done to address the at-risk population of seabirds. On a large scale, the National Audubon Society has seen success in its seabird recovery efforts globally.

The Society supported over 850 seabird restoration projects across 36 countries and has seen meaningful change, including 76% of those projects achieving more seabird breeding to bolster populations.

On a smaller scale, individuals can make an impact, too. Considering that seabird populations are partly impacted by harmful fishing practices, reducing your intake of seafood can reduce the demand for these harmful practices. Additionally, learning how to identify sustainably sourced seafood can go a long way.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.