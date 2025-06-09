Experts celebrate as trail camera captures rare footage of elusive species in forest: 'Spotting and identifying them is a rarity'

"This is important evidence that the measures we've taken to protect nature are working."

A trail camera recently captured an incredibly rare sight: a snow leopard roaming through the Arshaty forestry area in Kazakhstan's Katon-Karagay National Park, according to Kazinform International News Agency. The sighting is a promising sign that conservation efforts in the region are working.

Snow leopards, listed as endangered in Kazakhstan's Red Book, are famously elusive. Found mostly in rugged alpine terrain, these big cats are incredibly difficult to spot in the wild, with less than 7,000 remaining globally, making each confirmed sighting valuable for researchers working to protect the species.

The latest image is more than just a picture to share on social media; it's a key data point in understanding snow leopard behavior and population trends. Trail cameras are helping scientists gauge the health of endangered species and measure the success of rehabilitation efforts across remote ecosystems.

In 2018, Kazakhstan launched an ambitious conservation program supported by the U.N. Development Programme, deploying nearly 300 camera traps, thermal imaging equipment, drones, and GPS collars across protected snow leopard habitats. Researchers also track individual leopards through DNA samples and their distinctive fur patterns, all with the goal of monitoring their movement and population structures as well as improving long-term species survival.

The effort appears to be working. According to the Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the country's snow leopard population has grown by 20% since 2019, with an estimated 150 to 190 individuals — more than double the population from three decades ago.

But the return of snow leopard populations offers more than just an environmental win; it's also a boost to humanity's well-being. Mountain ecosystems supported by these apex predators can provide essential resources for nearby communities and people around the world, including clean water, medicinal plants, and materials such as lumber.

By helping regulate prey populations, snow leopards protect those ecosystems from overgrazing and degradation, which can lead to fewer available resources and increased risk of natural disasters including landslides and drought. Maintaining this balance supports food security, public health, and long-term economic stability for rural and urban communities alike.

"This is important evidence that the measures we've taken to protect nature are working. Monitoring of wildlife is ongoing," the ministry said. "Let's work together to save the snow leopard!"

Added Alexey Grachyov, head of Kazakhstan's snow leopard monitoring center: "Studying them is a formidable challenge. Spotting and identifying them is a rarity."

