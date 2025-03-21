Scientists stunned after rare species makes an unbelievable comeback: 'Rebounded to near-historic levels'

The number might seem small, but it is actually a huge deal.

Kazakhstan's snow leopard population is on the rise.

According to the Times of Central Asia, over 150 snow leopards were living in Kazakhstan as of February 2025. That number might seem small, but it is actually a huge deal.

Snow leopards haven't hit those numbers since the 1980s. As the Times puts it, the leopards have "rebounded to near-historic levels." Plus, two cubs were spotted recently, indicating a growing population.

This is thanks to Kazakh laws. The Central Asian country, with help from the United Nations and in collaboration with neighboring Kyrgyzstan, launched a snow leopard conservation project back in 2018.

The results were groundbreaking. Since 2019, the snow leopard population has increased by 26%, with the implementation of protected areas a key strategy in the conservation efforts.

To keep that positive population trend going, Kazakh officials are pushing for expanded protected areas. The country will also offer compensation to farmers whose livestock is killed by snow leopards in order to discourage retaliatory attacks on the predators.

Dubbed the "ghosts of the mountains," humans were (and are) the top threat to these big cats. Their population has dwindled worldwide. According to Eurasian Wildlife and Peoples, there are fewer than 7,000 snow leopards left in the wild.

Since they're top predators, conserving them is crucial to maintaining healthy ecosystems. The Yale School of the Environment states that predators help keep populations in check. Without them, their prey multiplies rapidly, leading to biodiversity loss on a massive scale.

The snow leopard's return spells great news for biodiversity — and humans.

Humans rely on biodiversity for natural resources like lumber, medicine, and food. According to the U.S. National Park Service, it "may help regulate disease, and is necessary for physical, mental, and spiritual health and social well-being."

Researchers around the globe have made tech advancements to revive endangered populations, with camera traps, drones and thermal imaging used in the efforts to protect the snow leopards.

Protected conservation areas have proved effective elsewhere too. In Zambia, for example, the leopard population in Kafue National Park nearly tripled.

The progress in Kazakhstan shows just how much can happen when people collaborate to keep endangered species alive. Here's to upping those numbers.

