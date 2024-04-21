New study surfaces hope for coral reef recovery efforts: 'This is a really encouraging discovery'

"It's possible to restore even very damaged reefs back to healthy, functional systems within relatively short periods of time."

The world's coral reefs are in trouble, thanks to the familiar culprit of human-caused pollution. According to the World Economic Forum, 99% of coral reefs could disappear by the 2030s if drastic actions are not taken.

However, there is also cause for optimism as researchers from the University of Exeter in England (in collaboration with the Research Center for Oceanography, National Research and Innovation Agency in Indonesia, Mars Sustainable Solutions, and Lancaster University) have found that new coral reefs planted by humans can grow rapidly, catching up to healthy reefs in as little as four years.

The researchers published their findings in the journal Current Biology.

"This is a really encouraging discovery," said Tim Lamont of Lancaster University, who initiated the collaboration. "If we can maintain climate conditions that allow for coral survival, it's possible to restore even very damaged reefs back to healthy, functional systems within relatively short periods of time."

The research team successfully attempted to restore coral reefs in Indonesia that were completely decimated by "blast fishing," the destructive practice of blowing fish out of the water with dynamite. The speed with which the rebuilt reefs recovered seemed to surprise everyone.

"We do always refer to corals, in particular in reefs, as these slow-growing ecosystems that take a long time to recover, which they are," said Rebecca Albright, a coral biologist at the California Academy of Sciences who was not involved in the study. "So showing that they can regain rapid growth within four years is very encouraging."

The project was funded by the Mars Corporation, the company that makes M&M's, Snickers, and other candy products. It is important to note that the Mars Corporation has also been accused of greenwashing — i.e., misleading consumers about the environmental harm its practices cause — and that its funding of this one project does not undo the damage that it has caused to rainforests.

But whatever motivated the Mars Corporation to divert some money toward funding coral reef restoration, it has provided good news for the reefs and the ecosystems that rely on them.

