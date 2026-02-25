Experts raise alarm as dangerous virus spreads among animals in US: 'We don't fully understand what it's going to do'

The disease is transmissible through several routes.

Fifteen years after it first appeared in New Jersey, researchers are still puzzled by a disease that kills amphibians in droves. Unfortunately, the virus could have cascading effects that impact humans, too.

What's happening?

According to Inside Climate News, scientists are raising renewed concerns about ranavirus, a disease impacting amphibians, reptiles, and fish.

The first case of ranavirus in New Jersey was reported around 15 years ago, per the outlet. However, researchers have had difficulty determining the disease's long-term impacts on the ecosystem.

"Ranavirus is here," said Lisa Hazard, a physiological ecologist and associate professor at Montclair State University, per Inside Climate News. "And we don't fully understand what it's going to do, but it's happening."

The disease is transmissible through several routes, per the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab. These include direct physical contact, contaminated water, and the consumption of infected tissue.

Symptoms commonly seen in ranavirus-infected amphibians include swelling, ulcers, and abnormal spine curvature. Inside Climate News added that many start hemorrhaging and develop organ failure, leading to death within five days of symptoms.

Why does ranavirus matter?

Ranavirus is an infectious disease that sticks around in the environment for a long time. That's what has led Hazard and Kirsten Monsen-Collar, a molecular ecologist, to monitor outbreaks for the last 15 years.

Inside Climate News reported that the scientists saw outbreaks start with only one or two symptomatic animals, only for 99% of the population to die within two weeks.

Although ranavirus isn't transmitted from animals to humans, its impacts are far-reaching, the outlet reported. For example, if fish were to have mass deaths, it could cause 'really serious' financial concerns for people who fish for their livelihoods.

One thing scientists noticed, however, is that temperature likely plays a role in ranavirus activity. Inside Climate News reported that the disease is typically more active and infectious at higher temperatures, potentially leading to higher infection rates.

Of course, the relationship between ranaviruses and temperature is not completely uniform, leading to significant variances. However, rising temperatures could worsen an animal's ability to cope with disease, the outlet reported.

With that said, ranavirus is not the only disease affecting the world's wildlife populations. Chytrid, chronic wasting disease, and the avian flu are other major concerns.

What's being done about the spread of ranavirus?

Currently, there is no cure for ranavirus-infected animals, and there is not a vaccine to prevent it. However, experts have ideas for managing the disease's spread, helping limit the number of animals that contract it.

Garden Wildlife Health recommends finding ways to help amphibians regulate body temperature. For example, adding opportunities for shade or creating larger, deeper ponds can help cool the habitat.

The Wildlife Futures Program added that infected animals need to be quarantined. Water from captive facilities, like home or rehabilitation aquariums, and other equipment should be disinfected after use.

