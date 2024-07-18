New study uncovers promising weakness of deadly disease that's wiped out 90 species: 'Unprecedented pandemic of wildlife'

A fungal infection is threatening the world's amphibians, but researchers have found a simple way to help some of them out, the New York Times reports.

A disease called chytridiomycosis, or chytrid, has risen across the world over the last few decades, the Times reveals. Chytrid is a fungus that infects amphibians. It has caused 90 extinctions to date and damaged the populations of many other species, including Australia's green and golden bell frog.

"Chytrid is this unprecedented pandemic of wildlife," said biologist Anthony Waddle of Sydney's Macquarie University, per the Times. "We're watching species and populations blink out."

Chytrid is especially virulent in cool weather, striking the green and golden bell frog in winter and early spring. In lab tests, 78% of frogs infected for the first time died, and only 22% survived.

Researchers have found that a warmer environment could turn the tide. Given a range of temperatures to choose from, frogs gravitated toward areas that were 84 degrees Fahrenheit — too warm for the fungus.

When they could access warm areas, many of the frogs recovered from their chytrid infections, the Times reports. Even better, frogs that were infected once were more likely to survive a second infection, with a whopping 86% survival rate.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"If we give frogs the ability to clear their infections with heat, they will," said Waddle, per the Times. "And they'll likely be resistant in the future."

So, how does a wild frog stay warm in winter? Researchers are advocating for "frog saunas," small structures of bricks covered by miniature greenhouses and placed in the sun, the Times says. The sun heats the bricks, and the green and golden bell frogs seek out the heat.

This simple measure could save this species of frog from extinction. It won't work for species that don't seek out heat — but it could be a game changer for frogs, toads, newts, and other amphibians if they'll come in from the cold.

It would protect amphibian species and the ecosystems that depend on them, which would benefit everyone who loves nature or relies on natural environments for their living.

Waddle has already installed several frog saunas at Sydney Olympic Park and is calling for individuals to put them in their yards as well. "Just a few degrees' difference can tip the scales for the frogs," he told the Times.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.