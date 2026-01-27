Minnesota officials speak out as chronic disease continues to spread: 'We have right around 120 positives'

Deer in Minnesota are contracting a deadly neurological disease called chronic wasting disease, and the number is increasing, according to MPR News.

While 96 deer tested positive in the 2024-2025 hunting season, that number has increased nearly 26% for this season.

What's happening?

Chronic wasting disease is where a protein called prion builds up in the animal's brain and other tissues and causes erratic behavior, weight loss, lethargy, and then death. It can take up to two years or more for the animal to die, and it affects not only deer but also elk and moose.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Research Manager Seth Goreham said, "We have right around 120 positives so far in the state."

Most of the cases are in the southeast part of the state, in the same area that was declared CWD-endemic last season. Five percent of deer have to test positive for the DNR to declare a disease endemic, according to the news outlet.

While eradicating the disease would be nearly impossible, the DNR is working to limit its spread and keep the number of positives very low.

One concern is that during the 2024-2025 season, CWD was detected in two permit areas that hadn't been reported before. Another issue is that 44% of cases were only detected in the last 18 months. Thankfully, they are mostly isolated to the endemic areas.

There is a bright side.

Erik Hildebrand, a DNR wildlife health supervisor, said, "CWD is still a rare event in Minnesota." Bordering state Wisconsin's rate is much higher — 10%.

Why is chronic wasting disease concerning?

While scientists do not believe CWD poses a risk to humans, it's advised not to eat the meat of an infected animal.

The disease is transmitted through bodily fluids, allowing it to spread quickly and cause a rapid population decline. This impacts local economies that rely on the cervid industry — raising deer, elk, and other members of the deer family in captivity for commercial purposes — and disrupts ecosystems.

What's being done about chronic wasting disease?

Minnesota is using its tools to limit the spread of the disease, while in 2025, Washington state also implemented a ban on feeding and baiting. Washington's rules also required hunters to have their game tested.

When hunting is controlled, it can be a population control tool, but it's difficult to maintain a rapidly spreading illness like chronic wasting disease.

