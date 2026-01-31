Officials thrilled after spotting rare creatures in unexpected location: 'An important sanctuary'

These surveys were conducted in February 2025 and again in December 2025.

The famous Rajgir Hills, located near the Indian city of Rajgir, are not only known for their forts, rocky caves, and ancient ties to Buddhist and Hindu traditions, but are also home to over 100 species of migratory birds journeying from Europe and South Asia.

This winter alone, the number of visiting and migratory birds was recorded as the highest ever in surveys conducted by the Rajgir Zoo Safari, per the Times of India, cementing the Rajgir Hills as a premier destination for birds to take safe refuge.

Since several locations once friendly to migratory birds have steadily declined due to shrinking forests and human expansion, the Rajgir Hills, emerging as a migration destination, has officials hopeful.

"A total of 109 different species of birds, including 29 migratory birds, were found in the first survey, while the number of different species of birds rose to 135, including 33 migratory birds, in the second survey," outlined Ram Sundar M, director of the Rajgir Zoo Safari.

These surveys were conducted in February 2025 and again in December 2025, demonstrating how quickly the area became a safe haven for several bird species.

"Not only this, the presence of the Indian vulture and griffon vulture shows that the Rajgir hills has become an important sanctuary for endangered species of birds," added Sundar.

The decline of Indian vulture populations has had detrimental impacts on the state's economic stability, as they served as scavengers that fed on carrion and helped keep dangerous pathogens out of the ecosystem.

But a recent study conducted by the Vulture Conservation Foundation found that this decline may have led to the death of half a million people and an economic loss for India equivalent to $70 billion a year between 2000 and 2005, highlighting the consequences of losing a species becoming endangered not just on the ecosystem but on human populations as well.

Humans and animals are part of the same ecosystem, and the actions of one group can directly affect the other.

Some endangered species are beginning to make a comeback, and the era of social media has made it easier than ever to document species returns that would have otherwise gone under the radar.

