Critically endangered species makes unlikely comeback in its original habitat: 'We are grateful'

"Once lost, back into this diverse and special place."

A major win for conservation has taken place in North Carolina, where officials have reintroduced the endangered Roanoke logperch to the Mayo River, as reported by PBS North Carolina.

The effort, led by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission and the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation, is a key step in protecting this rare species and restoring biodiversity.

The Roanoke logperch, a six-inch fish found only in parts of Virginia and North Carolina, has faced habitat destruction and water quality issues.

Listed as federally endangered in 1989, the species is now making a comeback. In November 2024, juvenile logperch were released at Mayo River State Park's Anglin Mill access point, above the Avalon Dam.

This followed an agreement between state agencies and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect aquatic species across 18 miles of river habitat.

State parks provide an ideal home for the species, offering clean, slow-moving waters with rocky bottoms. However, barriers like sediment buildup and dams continue to threaten the fish's survival.

By carefully selecting release sites upstream of dams, biologists are improving the species' chances of long-term recovery.

Efforts like this are crucial for maintaining balanced ecosystems. Similar conservation projects have shown environmental and community benefits.

The restoration of bison populations by Indigenous communities has boosted local economies through tourism and sustainable agriculture.

In Zanzibar, coral reef restoration has helped protect marine biodiversity and support fisheries. Meanwhile, the resurgence of bobcats has played a role in controlling prey populations and reducing the spread of diseases like Lyme disease.

"We are grateful to our parent agency, the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, for recognizing the key role that state parks play as wildlife preserves," said Kathy Capps, deputy director of operations for North Carolina State Parks.

"The reintroduction of Roanoke logperch into the Mayo River above Avalon Dam returns this species, once lost, back into this diverse and special place," added TR Russ, Foothills aquatic wildlife diversity coordinator.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.