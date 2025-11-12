Trail cameras capture rare glimpse at species that nearly disappeared: 'So thrilled'

A not-so-tiny condor chick recently took its first steps toward flight, and the internet is pretty excited about it.

In a video shared on YouTube by Cornell Lab Bird Cams, a baby California condor, one of the world's most endangered bird species, hops across rocky cliffs before taking off confidently with wings flapping. The footage was captured by the California Condor Cam, a conservation camera observing a remote nesting area. It offers a rare glimpse into the early days of a species that nearly disappeared from the wild just a few decades ago.

California condors were once down to just 22 individuals in the 1980s, driven to near extinction by habitat loss, lead poisoning from bullets, and the threat of "microtrash" left behind by humans. However, thanks to decades of careful conservation work — including captive breeding, public education, and bans on lead ammunition — their population has now grown to more than 350 across California, Arizona, and Baja California, Mexico.

This video captured a symbol of hope for an entire species. Trail cameras like the one that filmed this moment can be important tools for scientists, allowing them to monitor nests without disturbing the birds. The data they collect helps biologists track survival rates, feeding habits, and behaviors — all crucial information that can help guide ongoing recovery programs.

The cameras streaming online also help drum up public support and interest. As one commenter put it: "So thrilled to have this condor cam available!"

Restoring species like the condor has ripple effects throughout the ecosystem. As scavengers, condors help keep environments clean by consuming carcasses that could otherwise spread disease. Consider them nature's recyclers. A healthy condor population also supports a balanced food web, which protects the health of the landscapes humans depend on for clean air, water, and food.

Conservationists have seen similar success stories — like the return of sea otters to California's coastlines and the recovery of bald eagles across North America. These show that smart environmental management is good for both wildlife and protecting our own future.

Commenters were thrilled to see the baby condor living its best life. "Aww! He or she is SO cute!" one person wrote. Another summed it up, saying: "Beautiful bird!"

