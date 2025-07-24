Nonprofit riding school struggles as horses face unexpected danger: 'We will be in trouble'

"The horses give so much and do so much for the people who come here. They deserve so much more."

An invasive plant species that is poisonous to horses is threatening the future of a charity riding school in Greater Manchester, England.

What's happening?

The Margaret Haes Riding Centre, a non-profit facility providing low-cost riding lessons to children and adults with disabilities, has issued a desperate plea for help, according to reporting by the BBC.

This summer, the center's fields have been overtaken by ragwort, an invasive yellow-flowered plant toxic to horses that can cause fatal liver and neurological issues if ingested. It is also wreaking havoc on ecosystems and native species.

"If we don't get to it before it flowers, we will be in trouble," said director Debra Batchelor. Once the plant blooms, it will disperse thousands more seeds, making the problem even harder to contain.

Normally, the center's small team of volunteers can manage the growth each year. However, due to a larger-than-normal spread this season, likely due to more people allowing the plant to grow unchecked, the team says they're overwhelmed and struggling to keep up.

Why is this important?

While ragwort is valuable to pollinators like bees, moths, and butterflies, it poses a serious risk to livestock such as horses and cattle. The plant contains toxic compounds that can build up in animals over time, leading to irreversible organ damage, even from small amounts.

This issue is part of a larger problem caused by warming global temperatures, which make it harder for species to survive, while increasing habitat destruction and the spread of diseases.

For the Margaret Haes Riding Centre, which allows its horses to roam outdoors as a herd, this risk threatens not only their health but their entire way of life. If the invasive plant cannot be cleared in time, the horses may need to be confined to stables indefinitely, a significant change from their normal, enriching outdoor routine.

"The horses give so much and do so much for the people who come here," Batchelor said. "They deserve so much more."

What's being done about it?

Fortunately, community members are stepping in. A team from Red Rose Recovery, an organization supporting people facing substance abuse, mental health problems, and housing challenges, recently volunteered to help clear the fields. Their involvement highlights how combating invasive species can also serve as a powerful community-building effort.

Protecting native plants and habitats is essential for preserving natural resources, our food supply, and public health. Invasive species like ragwort outcompete native species for water, space, and nutrients, damaging ecosystems and the animals and people who rely on them.

You can join the fight by discussing climate issues with family and friends, volunteering with local conservation groups, replacing invasive ornamentals in your own yard with native plants, and learning more about these critical environmental issues.

