New study reveals surprising wild animal that could become next popular household pet: 'That's how we eventually got dogs'

Raccoons may be inching closer to joining cats and dogs as people's furry besties — and our overflowing trash cans could be the reason why.

What's happening?

According to KARK News, a study from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock suggests that wild raccoons living in urban areas are beginning to show early signs of domestication. After analyzing nearly 20,000 images of raccoons from across the U.S., researchers found that city raccoons tend to have shorter snouts than their rural cousins — a physical change often seen in animals adapting to life around humans.

"Trash is really the kickstarter," lead researcher Dr. Raffaela Lesch said, explaining that the easy access to human food is a big driver of animal domestication, per KARK News. "Wolves that started hanging around garbage heaps — that's how we eventually got dogs. Cats did the same thing, hanging around dumpsters for mice. Raccoons are following that same path today."

What's concerning about domesticated raccoons?

Most of us can agree that trash pandas (a fitting nickname for raccoons) are pretty adorable. However, scientists warn that this adaptation isn't great for raccoons or people. As they become more comfortable around humans, raccoons risk spreading disease and damaging property with their dextrous little hands.

Raccoons are among the most common urban wildlife species in North America, well-known for their seemingly masked faces and intelligence. It's even legal to keep a raccoon as a pet in multiple states — raccoon breeders specialize in selling domesticated cubs. However, experts say pet raccoons are high-maintenance, which could lead to animal neglect or even abuse.

Beyond the debate about pet raccoons, the domestication of wild animals leads to more human-wildlife encounters. Although raccoons aren't as dangerous as neighborhood-wandering bears or mountain lions, their presence in communities leads to increased rabies risks, raided trash cans, and raccoons nesting in attics.

What can we do about wildlife domestication?

Experts say preventing wildlife domestication begins with better waste management and limiting access to food sources. Communities can help by securing trash cans, not feeding wild animals, and supporting urban wildlife programs that promote coexistence without encouraging dependency. Plus, repurposing food waste can save you money.

Dr. Lesch said the research provides an opportunity to rethink how humans interact with the animals adapting to our cities. For example, people are less likely to worry about neighborhood raccoons than larger predators. "They're incredibly friendly. They don't fight — they share their snacks that they find in the trash cans," she said, noting that the signs of change are still early, as true domestication would only happen over thousands of years, per KARK News.

For now, raccoons mostly remain wild — and keeping them that way might be the best way to protect both them and us.

