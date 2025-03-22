Scientists raise alarm over concerning shift pushing species to domestication: 'It's important to characterize the true state of affairs'

With many natural water sources out of commission, Key deer are turning to human sources.

North America's smallest deer species, the Key deer, is a beloved and endangered Florida native. But it might be a little too beloved.

Researchers have found that only the most isolated populations of Key deer rely on natural water sources, while the rest are drinking water provided by humans — which, unfortunately, threatens the future of the species, The Wildlife Society reported.

What's happening?

When the watering habits of the Key deer were first studied in the 1990s, a graduate student identified 294 watering holes they visited. However, research published in 2025 — conducted by Jan Svejkovsky, president of the Ocean Imaging Corporation, and other volunteers — has shown the water supply is actually far more limited.

The study shared by the Journal for Nature Conservation identified many seasonal watering holes that dry up for some or even most of the year. Others become too salty after tropical storms create ocean surges. Meanwhile, rising sea levels due to the Earth's increasing temperature are making the water salinity problem worse.

With many natural water sources out of commission, Key deer turn to humans. This leads to the deer becoming urbanized and wandering into developed areas, often leading to illegal feeding.

Why is human supply of water for Key deer concerning?

When deer rely on humans for their basic needs, they get too accustomed to people. Some of the animals even allow humans to touch them.

"It's important to characterize the true state of affairs as far as the state of domestication," Svejkovsky said, per The Wildlife Society.

If wild animals become domesticated, that reduces their ability to support themselves in their natural environment. They spend their time in human spaces, which can lead to dangerous interactions between people and animals.

Meanwhile, there is concern that the deer are no longer performing their natural role in the ecosystem. When the balance shifts this way, other species can become threatened.

What's being done to protect Key deer?

In the mid-2000s, there was a program to dig out and clean up natural watering holes so the Key deer could rely on them. Svejkovsky proposes bringing that program back.

It could help the species maintain independent access to water without direct human contact, preserving the future of these charming animals.

