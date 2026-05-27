'What seeds did you plant to grow these guys?': Video shows gardener's adorable discovery in backyard planters

A backyard gardener got an unforgettable surprise this season after finding a rabbit nest in a backyard planter beside a sentimental ceramic bunny.

In the Instagram video, Diane Farrell (@diane.farrell.realtor) revealed that a mother rabbit had chosen one of her backyard planters as the perfect place to build a nest. The tiny babies were tucked into the container near a ceramic bunny, making the scene look almost too perfect to be real.

Farrell described the moment with excitement, writing, "Cuteness overload in my backyard this year!" She added that she was "very surprised by a bunny nest in a planter."

Since then, the rabbit family has become a major focus of attention in the yard.

"We have all become obsessed with these adorable baby bunnies!" the caption read further. Farrell also noted how quickly the babies have grown and said she expected them to soon be out with the other rabbits already snacking in the garden.

If you find baby wildlife in your yard, watching from a distance can help keep stress low for the animals. Keeping pets away from the area can also make a big difference.

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Gardeners worried about rabbits snacking on vegetables or flowers may have better luck protecting the most vulnerable plants rather than trying to remove the animals. Simple barriers around prized crops can make sharing the space easier.

Commenters on the video were just as delighted as the OP by the bunny find.

"What seeds did you plant to grow these guys?" one joked.

"Oh my gosh you've hit the jackpot with these baby bunnies," another added.

"It's been really refreshing and sweet seeing an influx of posts this year of people being genuinely happy and excited to see rabbits, possums, and other typical 'pest creatures' in their gardens having babies and getting to eat and rest in safety," a third said.

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