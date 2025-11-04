Gardener shares photo of unexpected surprise while tending to plants: 'Handsome little fella'

One gardener got a cute reminder that sometimes the best part of yard work isn't the flowers but the unexpected visitors who show up to enjoy them.

A Reddit user from Southeast Louisiana shared pics in r/snakes of an adorable discovery in their garden: a baby snake nestled among the plants. "Am I correct in guessing garter snake?" they asked.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Snake lovers flooded the comments with admiration for the little visitor — and reassurance that the gardener had nothing to fear. Several commenters identified the tiny reptile as a ribbon snake, which is similar to a garter snake. They're docile and non-venomous, so they aren't dangerous to people or pets.

Moments such as this highlight one of the biggest perks of rewilding your yard: welcoming back the natural neighbors that once called it home. The discovery of this baby snake is proof that the original poster's garden is supporting biodiversity, and those perks ripple out across the broader ecosystem.

Beyond the environmental and aesthetic appeal, native gardens offer a range of benefits for people, including being good for mental and physical health. And if you aren't a gardener, upgrading to a natural lawn by planting native grass, wildflowers, or clover will also save you time and money on maintenance and water bills.

Even partially upgrading your yard can make a difference. Compared to traditional lawns, native plant gardens require far less watering and mowing. In hot, humid regions such as the Bayou State, those savings can really add up, and the payoff includes a thriving ecosystem that practically maintains itself.

Native gardens and natural yards provide healthy habitats for pollinators, amphibians, and small reptiles that keep ecosystems healthy and balanced. Making your yard a friendlier place for pollinators is also a great way to naturally support food security, since these creatures are essential to our food supply.

For this gardener, though, their new "garden guardian," as one commenter put it, was a bonus.

Others were just as excited, with one writing, "Look at that lil boop noodle!"

Another added, "Handsome little fella," and a third simply said, "So cute!!!!"

