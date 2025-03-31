Locals witness shocking transformation in long-lost mountain landscape: 'The change has been amazing'

"In one short decade, we've seen nature come back."

A landscape in the Andean Mountains near Ecuador's capital city has been revived thanks to a first-of-its-kind water fund.

The Nature Conservancy reported on this conservation success, which it partially funded. Downstream water users, namely the people of Quito, contribute to the watershed investment program. The money supports upstream conservation efforts. The result is water security for communities and healthy habitats for animals.

The landscape is a páramo. It's a high-altitude biome with ample vegetation. These ecosystems absorb substantial water during wet seasons and slowly release it during dry seasons. This keeps cities such as Quito safer from droughts and water insecurity.

The water fund is Fondo para la Protección del Agua, which translates to Water Protection Fund. It celebrates its 25th anniversary this year and is a model for successful conservation. It began with $21,000 of seed money from The Nature Conservancy and Quito's water utility company, known as EPMAPS. Today, it's $30 million strong and generates $2.5 million annually.

Before the fund, the mountainside suffered a dramatic loss of flora and fauna due to agricultural movements. Silvia Benitez, The Nature Conservancy's director of freshwater for Latin America, said: "Before the water fund, the páramo in Antisana was very degraded. The only thing you would see was sheep."

Farms had taken over the mountainous region. Livestock grazed on native plants that local wildlife relied on. This disrupted the fragile ecosystems. But farmers have since moved down the mountainside to protect the páramos.

Benitez celebrated the progress made in the last 25 years, saying, "The change has been amazing. Vegetation is back. The wetlands are restored." Animals such as condors, white-tailed deer, pumas, Andean bears, and Southern giant hummingbirds returned in exciting numbers to the 55,000 hectares of protected land.

Bert de Bievre, technical secretary of the water fund, commended the progress, saying, "It's an optimistic message."

"We always say the páramos are so fragile and may be impossible to recover. But in one short decade, we've seen nature come back," de Bievre added.

The conservation fund ensures Quito has all the water it needs during the dry season. But it has also invited wildlife to return and flourish, supporting essential biodiversity.

De Bievre said: "Since [the fund's] beginning, its priority has always been the protection of the water sources. But when you conserve water sources, it's almost automatic that you have other co-benefits—biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and social benefits."

