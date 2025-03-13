Scientists develop new material that could make buildings safer in earthquakes — here's how it works

Researchers in northern Ecuador are working on a concrete mix that uses less cement and requires less energy to make, resulting in less air pollution. Better yet, it's a lighter mix without sacrificing integrity, making it a potential building material for earthquake zones, according to Tech Xplore.

If successful, the hypothetical seven-story "archetype building" they are studying could turn into real builds that are stable on shaky ground.

The innovation, dubbed cellular concrete, is being examined by experts from Universidad Tecnológica Equinoccial in the capital city of Quito. The area experiences a lot of seismic activity, according to the study published by Wiley.

The "research aims to explore a mid-range scenario that accurately reflects the diversity of building sizes in the area while remaining within the regulatory limits," the experts wrote in the findings.

The concrete mix is made by adding a foam agent to the slurry. The foam makes air pockets in the "concrete matrix." This decreases the mix's density without sacrificing structural integrity, all according to Tech Xplore.

The study included diagrams of the theoretical structure along with descriptions of how the concrete slabs have ribbing and other details that meet the country's construction code.

Reducing air pollution from cement production is a big win. Arizona State University experts estimated that the process generates 8% of global heat-trapping carbon dioxide emissions. The United Nations Environment Programme reported that the buildings and construction sector contributes up to 37% of the pollution in total. These numbers are in line with the Ecuadorian researchers' data, per Wiley.

The planet-warming air pollution has consequences, as NASA has linked it to increased risks for severe weather, including wildfires, droughts, and coastal storms. The extreme conditions are impacting insurance costs and coverage too.

The South Americans aren't alone in the search for a cleaner, stronger mix. Scientists in Germany are developing bio-concrete made from bacteria cultures. In the United Kingdom, experts are using fungal networks to build structures.

On the strength front, other designers are turning to 3D printing to produce durable homes that can withstand powerful earthquakes and worsening storms.

While fungal, bio-concrete, or other next-generation building materials aren't feasible for everyone's home, readily available modern tech can help protect your abode. Solar panels and home-based batteries can provide grid-independent juice to keep the lights on during more common blackouts. What's more, a government study found that homeowners save nearly $700 a year with the setups.

Upgrading to smart home tech, which allows you to control your lights, devices, and appliances with an app on your smartphone, can save you hundreds of bucks a year while reducing air pollution with better management.

Soon, new buildings may be constructed with astounding materials, including Ecuador's foam-infused concrete.

"While promising for developing cities, further research is essential to inform sustainable construction practices without compromising safety in seismic zones," the researchers wrote, per Tech Xplore.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.