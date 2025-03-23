Researchers stunned by bizarre behavior in familiar forest animal — and what they found is deeply troubling

"There are many repercussions if black bears stay awake too long or skip hibernation."

Black bears are skipping hibernation in North America, and scientists think rising temperatures are to blame.

Biologists believe that warmer winters are shifting the natural behaviors of black bears and other species, per Focusing on Wildlife.

What's happening?

Black bears typically hibernate from September to April. However, the warming planet is causing their behavior to change.

Research found that black bears stay awake for about six more days with every increase of 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit during the winter. The species could be awake for an extra month per year on average by 2050.

There are many repercussions if black bears stay awake too long or skip hibernation. Bears face malnutrition and can even starve due to food scarcity, according to Earth.org. Hibernating allows them to conserve energy when food sources are unavailable during the cold winter months.

Why is the shift in bear behavior important?

Scientists believe the shift in bear behavior due to changing temperatures could significantly impact healthy ecosystems.

Shorter hibernation periods will likely lead to more encounters between humans and bears. Bears may seek out food from humans or leftovers in the garbage, which could create dangerous situations.

The warming temperatures are expected to affect black bears in other ways, too. One study, published in the journal Ecological Informatics, found that wild Asiatic bears from the Hindu Kush Himalayan region and Iran will likely migrate to higher altitudes due to the weather. And anytime a species moves to a new habitat, it risks triggering a similar host of issues, from competition over resources to human-wildlife encounters.

What's being done to prevent warming temperatures?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is working to raise awareness about the threat of the overheating plant. The agency offers tools and data to help tackle the climate crisis.

Consumers can take action to prevent warming temperatures by reducing their carbon output. Switching to LED lights or installing solar panels can help homeowners lower their energy use and save on their utility bills.

Meanwhile, driving more efficiently can also help minimize car-related emissions and keep the air cleaner for all. To do that, use the Google Maps eco-friendly routing option or even consider investing in an electric vehicle.

