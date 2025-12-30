Officials issue warning after spotting first-of-its-kind sight in place it doesn't belong: 'Increased vigilance and surveillance is critical'

Officials are sounding the alarm after confirming the first-ever detection of highly invasive quagga mussels in Northern Ireland, a development experts said could have long-lasting consequences for freshwater ecosystems.

What's happening?

According to the BBC, routine surveys recently uncovered quagga mussels in Lower Lough Erne, with DNA analysis confirming the species this month. The mussels, native to Eastern Europe, are notorious for reproducing at extreme rates; a single female can release up to 1 million eggs per year.

Stormont Agriculture and Environment Minister Andrew Muir called the finding "another significant pressure to our already beleaguered freshwater system," stressing that "increased vigilance and surveillance is critical."

While quagga mussels have appeared elsewhere in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as in the United States, this is the first confirmed case in Northern Ireland. Environmental officials warned they may already be present in nearby waters.

Why are these mussels concerning?

Invasive species such as the quagga mussel often devastate native ecosystems by outcompeting native species for food and space. These mussels filter enormous amounts of water, which can sound beneficial but often throws fragile habitats out of balance.

Northern Ireland has already seen the damage caused by a close cousin, the zebra mussel, in Lough Neagh, where altered water conditions contributed to harmful algal blooms. Quagga mussels are considered even more aggressive, capable of surviving in deeper water and filtering at higher rates.

Beyond environmental harm, invasive mussels can clog pipes, damage infrastructure, threaten fisheries, and increase water treatment costs, all of which directly harm local communities.

What's being done about the quagga mussels?

Officials said there's no reliable way to eradicate quagga mussels once they establish themselves, but slowing their spread is possible.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency is urging strict adherence to the "check, clean, dry" protocol for boats, fishing gear, and equipment moving between waterways.

Similar efforts elsewhere show just how resource-intensive prevention can be. In the U.S., Utah officials inspected more than 288,000 boats in 2025, performing thousands of decontaminations to stop quagga mussels from spreading between lakes.

Experts said these kinds of proactive measures, combined with strong public awareness, are essential for early detection and intervention.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.