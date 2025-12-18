  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials fight back as harmful creatures threaten to spread in US waterways: 'Invaluable'

"Make sure to plan ahead."

by Laurelle Stelle
To fight invasive quagga mussels, Utah's officials inspected over 288,000 boats in 2025, performing thousands of decontaminations.

Photo Credit: iStock

To fight invasive quagga mussels, Utah officials inspected over 288,000 boats in 2025, Hoodline reported.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and the Utah Department of Natural Resources partnered with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the National Park Service in a joint initiative to inspect and decontaminate thousands of boats visiting the state's bodies of water. Across 288,554 boat inspections, the officials performed 6,509 decontaminations, with the infested Lake Powell area accounting for 1,886 of them, or more than a quarter.

"The dip tanks continue to be invaluable in improving efficiency for our decontaminations of complex boats," said Lt. Bruce Johnson of the Utah DNR Law Enforcement Aquatic Invasive Species Statewide Operations, per Hoodline.

Invasive species like the quagga mussel and the Eurasian watermilfoil are a major problem as they spread across the U.S. and other regions. While they are innocent enough in their home environments, they thrive a little too well in new areas, eating up resources and crowding out other species. This can lead to major environmental and economic damage, and even the extinction of the existing species in the area, while also destroying the beautiful natural environments that people travel to visit.

In the case of quagga mussels, the damage to human properties is often direct: They clog water lines and create a stinky mess that costs money to clean up.

Johnson highlighted the importance of following regulations to keep Utah's waters clear of this hazard. "Make sure to plan ahead for next year and be sure to take the mandatory education course, pay the required fees, and display the necessary decals on your watercraft, so you can be ready for another great boating season next year," he said, per Hoodline.


In particular, boat owners should be aware that in cold weather, it takes thirty days dry and out of the water to decontaminate a boat that has been exposed to quagga mussels and other invasive species. You can also follow a more active decontamination procedure to shorten the wait time.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x