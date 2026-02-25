Authorities make shocking discovery after stopping smugglers at major port: 'Serious violation'

Authorities intercepted hundreds of snake and turtle skins intended for the wildlife trade at a major port in Indonesia.

According to Kompas, the Lampung Naval Base, the Lampung Animal, Fish, and Plant Quarantine Agency, and the South Lampung Police seized 445 python skins and 32 live turtles that were headed for shipment from Bakauheni Port in Lampung.

Officials from the naval base noticed a vehicle attempting to enter the port one evening and stopped it for inspection. They discovered the python skins were smuggled in three large boxes along with five baskets of local and African tortoises.

The team also found a monitor lizard and three betta fish, but none had the required documentation for shipment.

Head of Lampung Quarantine Donni Muksydayan called the smuggling attempt a "serious violation," noting that uninspected animal carriers can transmit diseases and pose a threat to public health. Muksydayan said the plan was to ship the animal products to nearby islands, which would have endangered native plant and animal species.

Invasive species outcompete and prey upon indigenous organisms, leading to biodiversity loss and ecosystem disruption. Since they lack predators in new environments, they reproduce easily and alter habitats, which often has massive economic implications.

The port in Lampung has long been identified as a gateway for the illegal transport of wildlife, especially wild birds, from Sumatra to meet the high demand in Java. In fact, authorities rescued nearly 18,700 smuggled wild birds from Sumatra in 2024, highlighting the extent of the problem.

Muksydayan said officials are still investigating the recent smuggling attempt and encourage the public to report similar events to the proper wildlife authorities.

"Currently, the Lampung Quarantine is still conducting further identification to ensure the type of animal and its conservation status, as well as determining the appropriate quarantine handling steps, including tracing the sender," he told the Voice of Indonesia.

"Compliance with quarantine provisions is an important part of efforts to protect public health, animals, and environmental sustainability," he added.

