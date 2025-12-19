  • Outdoors Outdoors

Unexpected heroes enlist in battle against ginormous snake taking over US region: 'Well done'

by Taylor Smith
A viral Instagram Reel is shining a spotlight on Florida's invasive python problem.

Photo Credit: Instagram

A viral video is shining a spotlight on Florida's invasive python problem. 

In an Instagram reel, snake enthusiast Kev Pav (@snakeaholic) and a team of snake hunters in Florida are seen slowly uncovering a giant Burmese python from under a brush pile. 

As one handler carefully lifts the snake by the head, dozens of eggs are exposed from her coiled body. The video has attracted thousands of views because of the sheer size of the snake and its nest.

Sightings of the snakes are not uncommon in Florida, and they can even happen in residential neighborhoods, leading residents to call wildlife officials to safely handle the animals. 

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida, and biologists have observed that they have devastated Everglades wildlife. 

In fact, experts say invasive species, such as these snakes, are a major driver of biodiversity loss, putting stable ecosystems at risk. 

According to Smithsonian Magazine, it's thought Burmese pythons have reduced the small mammal population in the Everglades by 90% to 99%.  

Florida officials are turning to unconventional methods in this overpopulation battle. The South Florida Water Management District has deployed lifelike robotic "marsh rabbits" as python bait. 

These small solar-powered decoys mimic the heat, scent, and movement of real rabbits, tricking the snakes into revealing themselves. Each robot is fitted with a camera; when a python strikes, wildlife teams rush in to capture it. 

Snakes aren't the only invaders threatening ecosystems. In many neighborhoods, invasive plants can be an equal menace. Fast-growing vines or shrubs imported from elsewhere can choke out native wildflowers and grasses. These exotic weeds spread aggressively and displace native plants, providing minimal benefit to local wildlife.

A smarter approach is landscaping with native plants. Plants adapted to the local climate typically need far less watering and no fertilizer, saving time, money, and water. Even replacing part of a lawn with clover, buffalo grass, or a xeriscaped bed can slash water use and mowing. Beyond those benefits, rewilding your yard also builds habitat. A yard full of wildflowers and grasses provides natural food for bees, butterflies, and other crucial pollinators.

Commenters on the video were shocked and awed. 

One wrote, "Thank you for the education and for your service."

Another added, "Got the female and the clutch! Well done, guys!"

Several others expressed gratitude for the team's hard work in removing the invasive snakes. Their reactions capture the relief and respect many feel as Florida grapples with its wild pythons.

