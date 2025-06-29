'Python Huntress' quits day job to fight back as snakes try to take over vast US area: 'The most effective tool that we have'

"What we're trying to do is figure out how to decrease their numbers."

When Amy Siewe caught her first nine-foot python in Florida's Everglades, it wasn't just a thrill — it was a calling, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Within two months, the former real estate agent sold her business in Indiana and moved south to hunt snakes full time. Today, with more than 600 pythons removed, Siewe is known as the "Python Huntress." Her mission is to help protect one of the most biodiverse ecosystems in the United States.

The Burmese python, native to Southeast Asia, has wreaked havoc on Florida's native species ever since a breeding facility was destroyed during Hurricane Andrew in 1992. With no natural predators in the Everglades, the snake population has ballooned — estimates now put it at more than 500,000. These snakes can grow up to 18 feet long and are known to consume birds, mammals, and even alligators.

In a region that's home to endangered species like the Florida panther and the largest continuous mangrove ecosystem in the Western hemisphere, the impact has been dramatic. Studies have shown declines in raccoons, opossums, bobcats, and rabbits. "To date, [this one's] probably eaten about 200 of our native animals," Siewe said during a recent capture of a 10-foot snake.

Invasive species — whether snakes, plants, or insects — throw ecosystems out of balance. While the Everglades' problem is on a grand scale, even invasive plants in backyards can crowd out native species. Plus, they're a headache to get rid of, costing time and money.

Luckily, rewilding your yard with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or using eco-friendly landscaping techniques like xeriscaping can slash your water bill and yard work. Plus, it makes your yard a friendly place for pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are essential to protecting our food supply. Even partially upgrading to a natural lawn can offer financial and environmental benefits.

Hunting is one of Florida's most effective strategies to deal with invasive pythons. Florida even hosts an annual "Python Challenge" to encourage hunting. The snakes are often skinned, tanned, and repurposed into goods like purses and belts. It can take up to 12 hours to find one, so the work is time-consuming. Another potential solution could be found at the dinner table — a Southeast Asian study found that pythons turn feed into protein more efficiently than traditional livestock.

"We're always going to have pythons in Florida," Siewe said, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. "What we're trying to do is figure out how to decrease their numbers. Hunting right now is the most effective tool that we have."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.