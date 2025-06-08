Florida gears up for annual 'Python Challenge' aimed at solving snake infestation: 'A great way to get people directly involved'

The 2025 edition is shaping up to be the biggest yet.

Preparations are underway for the latest annual event to combat a persistent invasive species in the Florida Everglades. Starting July 11, contestants will compete for cash prizes while helping control the population of Burmese pythons wreaking havoc on the ecosystem.

The annual Florida Python Challenge is a 10-day event where contestants across eight designated hunting areas compete to capture the most pythons. As the Tampa Free Press reported, last year's event saw 195 invasive snakes removed, bringing the total of all events to date to 1,112. In addition to the grand cash prize ($10,000), there are prizes for runners-up and the longest python. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the 2024 winner bagged an impressive 20 snakes.

Burmese pythons are an invasive species that first came to the Sunshine State as exotic pets that escaped or were released into the wild by irresponsible homeowners, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Invasive species harm an ecosystem by outcompeting native species for resources.

The Burmese python's immense size, longevity, and fertility make it a serious problem for the Everglades. They have absolutely devastated local mammal populations. A 2012 study estimated a 99% reduction in bobcats, opossums, and raccoons in areas where pythons infest.

The initiative is one of several novel community-based approaches to tackling invasive species and a great example of taking local action. While some invasive species make for tasty dishes, pythons shouldn't be consumed due to their dangerous mercury levels.

Of course, there are less adventurous but no less valuable ways to combat invasive species and protect local biodiversity. Better yet, they involve very little effort and can even save money in the long run. Gardening with native plants and rewilding your yard are suitable for crucial pollinators and require less water and fewer harmful chemicals.

"The Python Challenge is a great way to get people directly involved in the protection and stewardship of the Everglades," the fantastically named "Alligator Ron" Bergeron, a South Florida Water Management District Governing Board member, told the Tampa Bay Free Press.

