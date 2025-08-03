Passerby shares photo of upsetting discovery in local nature area: 'It's painful to see'

This beautiful view was ruined by litter.

A resident of Pune, India, was disheartened to find a stunning scenic spot turned into a dumping ground. They shared their frustration with other locals in r/Pune, saying, "People are turning nature spots into garbage dumps."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The grassy hillside is covered in trash, from shopping bags to plastic cups to clothing. The Redditor's images show an unbelievable amount of waste, especially Veeba products, suggesting that they were dumped by a grocery store or the sauce and condiment company itself.

India is the world's largest contributor to plastic pollution, "accounting for nearly 20% of total global plastic waste," per Plastics for Change. Most of that waste is incinerated, spewing planet-warming gases such as carbon dioxide into the air. Untreated waste sits in landfills, leaching toxins into soil and releasing gases into the air.

Plastic will never fully decompose. Instead, it breaks into smaller pieces, known as microplastics, that can easily invade soil, waterways, and our bodies.

Recycling plastic is a big part of reducing plastic pollution, but the long-term solution is shifting away from single-use plastics entirely.

As consumers become more conscious of their carbon footprints, researchers and companies are working to develop easier methods to recycle plastics and ways to ditch them altogether.

Skip out on plastic products. Invest in a stainless steel water bottle, glass food containers, and fabric grocery bags.

Commenters were disappointed to see how much trash was left behind.

"Needs more traction," one wrote. "Upvoting this. Hopefully some journalists lurking here should pick up this story."

A Redditor who recently moved to Pune remarked: "It's painful to see garbage everywhere. No government alone can fix this. A better India starts with us. Civic sense, like keeping our surroundings clean, has to come from within."

"What a horrible contrast," a third user said. "Look at that beautiful cloud!"

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.