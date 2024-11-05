Home cook reveals money-saving storage alternative to keep your food fresher for longer: 'Game changer'

Tips like this are a reminder that using what you already have is the easiest way to save time and money.

If you are trying to find the perfect storage solution for your leftovers, look no further than your recycling bin. One TikToker demonstrated how glass jars and containers are the best way to keep your food fresh.

The scoop

TikTok creator Alex (@mac.larena) makes content about being creative in the kitchen, using up all of your ingredients, and avoiding food waste. In one clip, she explains why old glass containers, like pasta sauce jars, are her favorite freezer storage.

Alex tells viewers the three reasons she loves reusing these jars, explaining: "First of all, this jar is free. It came with the pasta sauce."

The second reason she prefers glass jars is that they are airtight. Alex shows a comparison of the freezer burn on some leftovers in an old pasta sauce jar and a container with a plastic lid — the former jar's contents have virtually no freezer burn.

Finally, reusing containers like this is a more eco-friendly option. Things like Ziploc freezer bags are typically single-use plastic that ends up in landfills. Glass, on the other hand, can go into your recycling when you are finished.

Alex does give one final warning if you are going to try using glass jars in the freezer.

"When you freeze things in glass jars, you need to leave room for expansion; otherwise they will crack at the shoulder," she explains.

How it's helping

Tips like this are a reminder that using what you already have is the easiest way to save time and money. Repurposing glass and plastic containers gives them new life, keeping them out of landfills, and means you don't have to purchase Tupperware.

Being purposeful with your food storage can also prevent your food from going bad — and taking advantage of your freezer is an amazing way to keep things fresh longer.

In the United States, up to 40% of food goes to waste, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Unfortunately, all of that waste is costing families around $1,500 annually.

Moreover, it causes additional issues when it reaches the landfill. The Environmental Protection Agency notes that "municipal solid waste landfills are the third-largest source of methane emissions from human activities" in the country, and around 24% of that waste is food.

Methane is a planet-warming gas that is around 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide. In short, every action you take, no matter how small, can have a big impact on reducing the stressors on our planet.

What everyone's saying

Folks on TikTok were happy to learn that reusing jars is easy and cost-effective.

"I freeze without lids and then add them once frozen — never had one break yet!" one person shared.

"Me not realizing we could freeze stuff in glass… game changer," wrote someone else.

Another commenter added, "I use them to store dry goods...they look so nice, and they all match."

