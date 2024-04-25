Photo of graffitied trees in nature preserve sparks derision online: 'Whoever did this also painted arrows on a ton of trees along the entire main trail'

"Damage aside, that can easily confuse hikers trying to find their way through."

A well-intentioned gesture turned into a prime example of a lack of regard for nature and the environment.

A Redditor posted a photo in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit that featured trees in a local nature preserve that were sullied by red paint for someone's prom proposal. Five trees were used to spell out "P-R-O-M-?" — creating an unsightly scene in an area where nature is meant to be appreciated.

Photo Credit: Reddit

However, the person who came up with the prom proposal didn't limit their damage to that one area.

"Whoever did this also painted arrows on a ton of trees along the entire main trail to lead their date to this spot," the original poster explained in a comment. "Damage aside, that can easily confuse hikers trying to find their way through."

Some users were taken aback by the hideous red paint, which was reminiscent of some horror movies.

"This looks like a threat," one person commented.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Gives off more murder vibes than romantic vibes tbh," another added.

National parks and natural spaces are meant to be preserved for everyone to enjoy, and they are home to diverse wildlife and ecosystems. Any form of graffiti can harm these environments, whether it's on rocks, monuments, or trees.

The prom proposal at the nature preserve is an indication of someone who has an exploitative relationship with the natural world and doesn't consider the connection that other individuals experience with nature.

The act of defacing any part of a national park, including trees, is not only disrespectful but also illegal and can result in serious consequences such as fines or even jail time. It's important to practice "Leave No Trace" principles, which include respecting wildlife, leaving what you find, and being considerate of other visitors.

One commenter suggested using this incident as a way to bring together people in the community who care about nature.

"By no means am I saying it's your responsibility to try and clean it. If the person is found, maybe they can be given this task. Not sure if it works but with a quick Google search it appears one can remove spray paint pretty easily without poisoning the trees," they wrote.

"If the person isn't found, contact the nature preserve (if managed by a non-profit) or the city and say 'Hey, here's what happened, I'd like to organize a group to go clean it up or help your organization clean it up.' Then you can get some people together in the community to help it out. Yes, this is a very frustrating situation, but it can bring a community together too."

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.