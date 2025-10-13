Thrill seekers face off with police on top of high lakefront cliff: 'I felt like I had the right to do it'

"Ultimately I got arrested for it."

Cliff jumpers at Lake Tahoe's D.L. Bliss State Park had a confrontation with law enforcement. The incident led to the arrest of a professional BASE jumper. Tension persists between the pursuit of thrill-seeking recreation, public safety regulations, and nature preservation.

SFGate reported that authorities cut down the tree of a famous rope swing.

When an iconic Tahoe rope swing was cut down, a rebellion ignited. https://t.co/xSDFrySclD — SFGATE (@SFGate) September 17, 2025

For decades, the swing drew adventurers to its granite cliffs above Lake Tahoe. Launching people 45 feet into the air, it was a beloved attraction.

In response, cliff jumper Nick Coulter rebuilt an even larger, 100-foot swing. As Coulter and his crew fine-tuned the new swing, the police arrived.

The encounter escalated into a standoff. Officers threatened to arrest if anyone jumped.

Defiant BASE jumper Chase Reinford climbed the tree, swung out, and dove into the water below. He landed near the officers' boat.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"I felt like I had the right to do it," Reinford told SFGate.

"Recreating in nature without putting anybody else in danger or damaging nature in any way, I felt like it was a reasonable act … that's why I made the decision to do it, despite them telling me not to. And ultimately I got arrested for it."

Reinford's charges included obstruction of justice and geological destruction.

State parks implement regulations, including "No Jumping" signs, for legitimate reasons. Water levels, submerged objects, and uneven lake bottoms all pose serious risks.

Performing high-flying jumps with these potential hazards can lead to injury or death. Rope swings, while exciting, are still a public safety concern.

Besides safety concerns, extreme activities can impact natural environments.

Jumpers may not realize the consequences aren't always immediate. Unauthorized construction and heavy foot traffic are gradual but significant. They can contribute to erosion or disturb local ecosystems.

Public land management must balance recreational freedom with the protection of people and natural spaces. Respecting park rules ensures natural areas remain safe and preserved for all visitors.

The clash at D.L. Bliss State Park represents an ongoing challenge. Public access, recreation, safety, and environmental protection all contribute to our natural parks being cherished.

Coulter and Reinford defended their cliff jumping and acknowledged the needless tree removal.

"[It was] a pretty special tree, and they destroyed it," Coulter criticized.

Reinford, with many jumps under his belt, admitted, "[The] average person should not do that swing."

"We see it in the BASE jumping world all the time, where certain spots are illegal … so they're not being seen," Reinford added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



