NYC unveils next-gen vessel to transport visitors to beloved recreation area: 'A critical example of what the future can be'

New York City launched the Harbor Charger, a hybrid electric ferry that entered into service as the first of its kind in the state, Canary Media reported.

U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman said the Harbor Charger "is such a critical example of what the future can be and will be."

The new ferry provides visitors to Governors Island a much cleaner way to get there from Lower Manhattan. The 172-acre island largely consists of tree-lined paths and open, grassy areas, a beloved spot for recreation and events. NYC is transforming the island into a hub for climate change research, so an environmentally friendly way to get there has been a priority.

The outlet explained that the ferry operates like a large-scale Toyota Prius. Its battery system allows the vessel to make the eight-minute trip to the island partly or fully via electricity. There are plans to build a shoreside rapid charging station that the ferry can plug into so that its backup generators will only be used in an emergency.

Until now, the trip from Lower Manhattan to Governors Island required the use of a diesel-burning ferry that released large quantities of planet-warming air pollution.

Traditional commuter ferries that run on diesel — the majority in operation — do a great deal of environmental harm, as the gas they release contributes to air pollution that can have negative effects on human health and the environment. They also require costly maintenance and fuel.

The Harbor Charger can transport up to 1,200 people and 30 vehicles. The 69-year-old ferry it replaced used 420 gallons of diesel per day. Not only will the hybrid electric ferry be friendlier to the environment by reducing pollution by an estimated 600 tons per year in hybrid mode and an additional 800 tons per year once it can plug in, but it is also expected to save the city over $200,000 per year in fuel costs.

This ferry is one of a handful that uses hybrid technology as a means to deploy cleaner transportation. Siemens Energy is responsible for its development.

"We really think that this is the direction the industry is going," Ed Schwartz, head of marine solutions sales in North America, told Canary Media.

