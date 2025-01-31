Community member reveals heartbreaking discovery ruining recreation areas and nature preserves: 'This angers me so much'

"You have a wealth of data that indicates the issue they need to act on."

This Reddit post highlights the ongoing litter crisis that Melbourne, Australia, is experiencing. The original poster has been using an AI Computer Vision model to track the trash spots in the area. Now, they're reaching out to the audience to see how people can come together to deal with cleanup and prevention.

The tech-savvy Redditor created an iPhone app trained to locate trash and wrote: "I've now counted over 10,000 pieces of rubbish in our streets, highways, parks and nature areas around Melbourne."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

They also analyzed patterns regarding where people mostly dump trash. Based on their conclusion, the lack of CCTV cameras around nature reserves has led to people dumping household trash there. Other common dumping areas include gas stations, car parks, and shopping malls.

After proclaiming, "I picked up FOUR BAGS of trash just in my street last week," the poster is reaching out to community individuals and businesses to do their part. Some feasible suggestions include using work "volunteer days" or having a daily "50 meter cleanup" radius around the work area.

Litter affects everyone and can lead to contaminated soil and water, as chemicals (especially from plastic) can leach into waterways. That pollution can affect plant growth and destroy biodiversity. Vibrant residential areas can lose value and begin to attract pests.

Animals are also affected by all this human indifference to the planet. Noting how the litter invades wildlife homes, the app creator noted: "Look there's Kangaroos and Wallabies. Living in trash. Breaks my heart." They also cited Woodlands Historic Park as inspiration since "It's home to a rehabilitation program for the threatened Eastern Barred Bandicoots."

The comments praised the OP for taking the initiative with the app and lamented about the excessive trash around Melbourne.

"This angers me so much, look at that poor roo. Thank you for bringing light to this issue," one commenter responded to the photo of a kangaroo in the trashy preserve.

Another commenter asked: "Have you been reporting this to the local council? You have a wealth of data that indicates the issue they need to act on."

Someone else suggested: "In my experience, there may be some local groups on Facebook that do weekend litter pick ups…Maybe using the data you've shown here more groups could be organised or encouraged to pick up in the more street side areas."

