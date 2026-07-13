Colorado snake-catcher finds prairie rattlesnake under leaky spigot, and it goes 'berserk'

A wildlife call in Colorado took a turn when heat and a leaking outdoor spigot drew a prairie rattlesnake into a cool hiding spot. The situation became much harder once the animal was being captured, as snake catcher Seth Baker (@ssrsethssnakeremoval) shared on TikTok.

What happened?

The footage, posted by Baker, shows a first-person rattlesnake relocation with nearby spectators watching.

#SnakeRemoval #ColoradoWildlife #WildlifeRescue #NatureLovers ♬ original sound - Seth Baker @ssrsethssnakeremoval Got a call today for this big, beautiful Prairie Rattlesnake! 🐍 She had found the perfect place to cool off under a leaky hose spigot, enjoying the dripping water during today's heat. I almost felt bad interrupting her little spa day. 😅 This capture definitely kept me on my toes. There were plenty of spectators watching, I already had another rattlesnake safely secured in the bucket, and this girl went absolutely berserk once I got the tongs on her and tried to get her into the bucket. What a strong, impressive snake! She's doing just fine and will be relocated well away from this property and the surrounding residential area, where she can continue being the incredible wild animal she was meant to be. #Rattlesnake

"Got a call today for this big, beautiful Prairie Rattlesnake!" Baker wrote.

He added that the animal had found relief "under a leaky hose spigot, enjoying the dripping water during today's heat."

What looked straightforward quickly became a challenging removal that Baker admitted "definitely kept me on my toes." As the snake-catcher puts it, "this girl went absolutely berserk" once he grabbed it with the tongs.

Indeed, the snake doesn't take kindly to the removal effort, with some challenging spasms and wriggling. Baker gets the snake into the bucket after a couple of fits and starts. He adds that the snake was doing fine and would be moved well away.

Why does it matter?

In this case, a leaking fixture created a small water source and a cool hiding place during hot weather, making a residential yard more attractive to a wild animal trying to regulate its body temperature.

That kind of overlap may become more common as heat pushes animals to seek shade and moisture wherever they can find it. At the same time, expanding neighborhoods, irrigated landscaping, stored materials, and outdoor water sources can unintentionally recreate the kinds of shelter wildlife needs.

That can lead to dangerous surprise encounters, especially with a venomous species. For snakes, it often means being killed out of fear.

Humane removal helps reduce the immediate risk while preserving an animal that plays an important ecological role by helping control rodent populations.

Spectators standing close to an agitated rattlesnake may not realize how quickly a defensive strike can happen.

What can I do?

If you find a venomous snake on your property, the safest move is usually the simplest one: back away, keep pets and children clear, and call a trained wildlife professional or local animal control if that service is available in your area.

It can also help to remove easy attractants. Fixing leaking spigots and hoses, clearing brush or debris, trimming overgrown vegetation, and checking cool, shaded spots before reaching in by hand can reduce the odds of an unwelcome surprise.

People who live in snake country can learn which species are native to their area and save the contact information for licensed relocators before an emergency happens.

Wild animals often are not "invading" so much as responding to conditions people have created. In this case, that is the heat, water, and shelter in a residential space. The goal is to get the snake back to where it belongs.

"[She] will be relocated well away from this property and the surrounding residential area, where she can continue being the incredible wild animal she was meant to be," Baker concluded in his caption.

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