California snake rescuer reunited with stolen ball python after boys find her under playground slide

"My worst fear, they would be stuck in a dumpster, stuck in the bag and die."

Nearly two weeks after four snakes were stolen near the Oceanside Pier, California rescuer Joseph Barrios has gotten one of them back. The recovery happened after three boys found Bumblebee, one of his ball pythons, at a nearby playground.

For Barrios, a North County snake rescuer, getting Bumblebee back brought some relief after days of worrying that all four snakes could be lost for good.

What happened?

After getting locked out of his car near the Oceanside Pier, Barrios was waiting for a locksmith on a Sunday night when he fell asleep, KGTV reported. He had been at the pier for a snake education event with his four ball pythons — Cheesecake, Luna, Bumblebee, and Twinkie — and while he was asleep, someone took a duffel bag holding four locked plastic cases with the snakes inside.

The following day, a mother reached out to Barrios on Facebook to say that her son and two other boys had come across a snake at a playground near the pier.

According to KGTV, the boys found the snake "coiled under the stairs leading to a slide" and handed it to lifeguards, who then transferred it to the Humane Society.

Barrios then went to the Humane Society's Oceanside campus, where he was reunited with Bumblebee. The organization waived all fees for holding the snake, and the year-old ball python, which is about 18 inches long, appeared healthy aside from a few mites.

Why does it matter?

In Bumblebee's case, Barrios feared the worst after the theft, worrying the snakes could be left trapped somewhere without food, water, or proper temperatures.

That concern is especially serious for reptiles, which rely on controlled environments and knowledgeable care. A ball python left inside a bag, abandoned outdoors, or handled improperly can quickly become stressed or sick.

Even though Bumblebee survived the ordeal, three other snakes are still missing.

What are people saying?

Barrios made clear just how emotional the reunion was.

"Feels good, back with dad," he said, according to KGTV. "It's where she belongs, having my baby back."

He also described the fear he felt after the theft, saying, "My worst fear, they would be stuck in a dumpster, stuck in the bag and die."

Now, Bumblebee's return is giving him reason to remain hopeful about the others.

"Definitely gives me hope. She was ok on her own," Barrios said. "Gives me hope the other ones are ok and will be found."

KGTV reported that a GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help with the continuing search and, if necessary, replace the snakes that are still missing.

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