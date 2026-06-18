Preschooler spots venomous rattlesnake in playground structure as California deaths rise

Snakes are not seeking conflict, but shrinking habitat buffers can make surprise encounters more common.

A child at a Santa Clarita preschool noticed a rattlesnake curled inside a playground playhouse, a discovery that may have prevented a dangerous encounter.

The incident happened during a year when rattlesnake encounters in California have been unusually deadly, according to the New York Post.

What happened?

At about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, a child at a preschool in the Saugus neighborhood spotted a venomous snake in a playhouse and quickly alerted a teacher.

School staff then called Cary Quashen, a Santa Clarita rattlesnake wrangler who runs a snake-removal service and dog-training program.

Quashen safely removed the snake before anyone was hurt and later relocated it away from the school.

Footage Quashen shared showed the rattlesnake curled up near the play structure as he removed it with specialized equipment.

Over years of documenting similar removals, he has become the local unofficial "snake wrangler of Santa Clarita."

"Thank God it all worked out fine," Quashen wrote on social media, per the Post.

No injuries were reported. Statewide, the first three months of 2026 brought 77 rattlesnake-related calls and three confirmed deaths.

Why does it matter?

California usually records zero to one rattlesnake fatality in an entire year.

Medical directors with the California Poison Control System and herpetologists said the 2026 figures are "highly unusual and deeply concerning."

As housing developments, roads, and play areas expand farther into open land, people are increasingly sharing space with wildlife that was already there.

Snakes are not seeking conflict, but shrinking habitat buffers can make surprise encounters more common.

Warm conditions can also cause reptiles to become active earlier in the year, putting more people in their path.

What can I do?

If you see a snake, do not approach it. Back away slowly, keep children and pets at a safe distance, and call a trained wildlife professional if the animal needs removal.

Trying to kill or move a rattlesnake yourself can increase the risk of a bite.

In areas where snakes are common, experts also recommend checking shaded spaces, play structures, and yard clutter before children go outside.

Rattlesnakes may hide under equipment, debris, or dense landscaping to stay cool and protected, especially near open land.

Pet owners can also reduce the risk by keeping dogs leashed on walks and considering rattlesnake aversion training in regions where encounters are frequent.

Schools and daycares can also review outdoor safety routines so that staff know whom to call and children know to alert an adult immediately.

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