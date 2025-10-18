Health officials issue warning after US patient contracts rare virus: 'It's important for everyone to guard against'

Health experts are warning residents across Illinois to stay alert after a patient contracted a rare tick-borne virus. It's the first time the virus has been recorded in the state.

What happened?

NBC Chicago reported that the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed that a resident has fallen seriously ill with Powassan, a virus transmitted most commonly from black-legged deer ticks.

While it's unclear whether they were exposed to the virus in Illinois or elsewhere, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said it has prompted an expansion of statewide tick testing and monitoring.

"With warm weather still prevalent, tick-borne diseases remain a potential threat here in Illinois," Vohra said in a statement. "It's important for everyone to guard against tick bites and the serious illnesses they can cause."

Powassan virus infections are rare but can be severe. Early symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, and fatigue. In really bad cases, it can even progress to brain inflammation or meningitis, and there is currently no specific treatment or vaccine.

Why is this discovery concerning?

Experts say the spread of Powassan and other tick-borne viruses can be linked to our warming planet. Rising temperatures and milder winters are expanding the habitats of disease-carrying ticks, allowing them to survive longer and move farther north.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Similar outbreaks have been reported in other states, including Maine and Virginia. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that tick-borne illnesses have more than doubled in the U.S. over the past two decades, putting millions at risk — especially hikers, campers, and outdoor workers.

The human toll can be devastating. In severe Powassan cases, about 1 in 10 infections can be fatal, and half of survivors may suffer long-term neurological complications. As changing weather patterns continue to alter ecosystems, communities across the Midwest could see more encounters with infected insects that previously used to stick to warmer regions.

What can we do about spreading vector-borne illnesses?

The IDPH has ramped up public outreach with its "Fight the Bite" campaign to educate residents on preventing tick bites.

The department advises anyone spending time outdoors to wear long sleeves and pants, use tick repellent, and check clothing and skin after returning indoors. The CDC also recommends tumble-drying clothes on high heat for 10 minutes to kill any ticks that may have latched on.

Scientists and public health officials say stronger climate resilience can help communities prepare for the growing spread of vector-borne diseases. Programs that restore healthy ecosystems — like native reforestation and biodiversity conservation — can help control tick populations naturally.

For individuals, awareness is the most powerful defense. If you've been in wooded or grassy areas and experience symptoms of illness, seek a healthcare provider right away.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.