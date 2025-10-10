Officials issue 'extreme' warning as dangerous disease spreads rapidly in US region: 'This is a public health emergency'

Tick-borne illnesses are spreading fast across parts of Ontario County, and local leaders are calling it what it is: a public health emergency. Cases of Lyme disease and anaplasmosis have surged, especially in communities like Victor, Canandaigua, and Naples, reported the Democrat & Chronicle.

The rising threat isn't just a bug problem. It's a growing health risk that's affecting real people, especially the most vulnerable, like kids and older adults.

What's happening?

As of early September, 296 cases of Lyme disease had been reported in Ontario County in 2025, a sharp jump from just 33 in 2021. Over half of this year's cases are concentrated in three towns: Victor with 74 cases, Canandaigua with 54 cases, and Naples with 42 cases.

"We live in a high-risk area," said Matthew Hanggi, an infectious disease expert with Ontario County Public Health, per the Democrat & Chronicle. The region is now rated as an "extreme" risk for ticks carrying Lyme, making encounters with disease-carrying insects more likely than ever.

According to Democrat & Chronicle, City Councilmember Doug Merrill, who leads a local study group on the issue, didn't mince words: "This is a public health emergency, in my opinion."

Why is this concerning?

As our planet heats up, so does the habitat for ticks. Warmer winters and longer growing seasons mean ticks survive longer, spread faster, and show up in more places. More ticks mean more chances for people to get sick.

Tick-borne illnesses like Lyme disease and anaplasmosis can lead to fever, fatigue, joint pain, and, if untreated, long-term complications.

Children ages 5 to 9 and the elderly, those most likely to be outdoors, are most at risk.

Beyond the illness itself, the growing deer population is also part of the problem. Deer act as hosts for ticks and are now damaging parks, yards, and even causing more car crashes.

What's being done about it?

Officials are acting. Canandaigua's environmental committee has approved two major steps: a stronger public awareness campaign and a countywide deer management plan.

The city wants to add warning signs in parks, share info on how to remove ticks, and create "tick-unfriendly" yards safely. Outreach to schools and local events is also in the works.

"This is low-hanging fruit," said Councilmember Erick Dittmar, per the Democrat & Chronicle, adding that these efforts can start immediately by teaming up with Ontario County Public Health.

As Merrill put it: "We don't have to reinvent the wheel … We just have to have the will to do it ourselves."

