Disney World guest captures shocking video of unexpected visitor: 'Leave him alone'

Visitors at Disney World are used to magical surprises, but a recent TikTok has everyone talking about a very different kind of character appearance.

What's happening?

A TikTok video shows a possum casually helping itself to leftover food at Magic Kingdom, amusing and surprising visitors.

The clip, posted by TikTok user Shay (@marci.shay), shows the marsupial weaving around the outdoor dining area, poking its head between railings, and licking up leftovers from abandoned cups and plates.

"POV: Even the possums came for the Disney dining experience," she wrote in the caption. "We definitely enjoyed the free entertainment."

In the background, guests can be heard laughing, but at least one visitor urged caution, saying, "No, no, leave him alone. Respect his space."

Why are possums at Disney concerning?

Possums are common throughout Florida, especially in areas with abundant food waste.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Situations like this elsewhere have gone viral before, with coyotes, bears, and other wildlife making unexpected appearances. But experts warn that these moments, while funny, can actually be harmful to both animals and people.

When wildlife becomes comfortable eating human leftovers, several issues arise. Animals become dependent on human food, which can weaken their natural foraging instincts. Close proximity to people and highly urbanized spaces also alter their behaviors, causing them to act against natural instincts.

As we have seen in other areas, wildlife may become bolder. This leads to increased human interaction that sometimes harms people and results in the animal being put down.

What's being done about wildlife in theme parks?

Disney World, like most theme parks, has systems in place to keep wildlife and guests safe, from covered trash bins to quick cleanups that keep food out of reach. But those systems only work when visitors pitch in.

The easiest way to help is simple: throw away leftovers, don't feed wildlife, and give any animal you see plenty of space.

Small steps like taking only what you'll actually eat or using reusable containers also cut down on food waste, which keeps animals from coming back for easy snacks.

Together, it keeps the parks safer, cleaner, and a lot less tempting for hungry visitors of the furry variety.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.