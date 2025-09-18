Officials issue warning after noticing disturbing change in coyote behavior: 'He just stood there and watched us'

"He started to kind of follow us."

Coyotes are appearing more frequently during daylight hours near a Missouri city's walking path, worrying residents who see them while exercising their pets, according to KSDK.

What's happening?

A dog owner in the southern part of St. Louis had an unexpected encounter with a coyote while walking her two pets on a popular greenway path.

The animal approached within 30 feet, showing strong interest in her dogs.

"He didn't run away or anything. He just stood there and watched us and we started to try and go away from him and he started to kind of follow us," the resident said of the coyote.

The woman, who has used the path for a decade, noticed empty pans along the route before coyote sightings increased over the summer. She suspected people had been leaving food out for animals.

Wildlife officials from the Department of Conservation confirmed that feeding coyotes heightens the risk of dangerous situations.

The practice encourages these nocturnal hunters to shift their schedules and seek meals during daylight hours, when people spend more time outdoors.

Why are coyote sightings concerning?

When coyotes lose their natural wariness of humans, both species face increased risks.

Pets become vulnerable to attacks, and the wild animals may become reliant on the food humans provide rather than hunting their natural prey.

Coyotes adjust rapidly to city life and multiply in residential areas. Their presence helps control rodent populations and maintains nature's balance, but close encounters put these relationships at risk.

If coyotes become too comfortable around people, wildlife officials may need to remove or euthanize them.

That outcome harms local ecosystems that depend on these predators to manage smaller animal populations naturally.

What can I do to help?

Wildlife experts have basic tips for avoiding potentially dangerous wildlife encounters.

Never leave food outdoors, including pet food; secure garbage cans with tight-fitting lids; and bring bird feeders inside at night. These are simple ways to reduce the likelihood of human-animal conflicts at home.

Keep dogs on leashes when walking in areas where coyotes have been spotted. Small pets are particularly vulnerable and should remain close to their owners during outdoor activities.

If you encounter a coyote, back away slowly while keeping a watchful eye on the animal, create loud noises, and toss sticks or rocks in its direction while lifting your arms overhead to appear larger.

Contact local wildlife authorities if you notice anyone feeding coyotes or if the animals behave aggressively.

These actions not only improve neighborhood safety but also allow coyotes to maintain their natural behaviors in nearby wild spaces.

