Researchers confirm unexpected shark sightings in US waterway: 'Demonstration of how massive the ocean is'

As the movie "Jaws" suggests, great white sharks are often found in the waters off New England. It's always something to monitor, but it's relatively common nonetheless. But lately, other species of sharks have joined their great white counterparts in the area, and it's got scientists interested.

Over the summer, a number of sand tiger sharks were also spotted swimming up north, including in places as notable as Boston Harbor, according to Connecticut Public. This has caught the attention of marine biologists, who have been tracking the slow recovery of sand tiger sharks from extreme overfishing that severely depleted their population in the late 20th century. But once catching and killing them was outlawed in the 1990s, things have slowly returned to normal.

"So for the better part of two decades now, sand tigers have been protected," said Ryan Knotek, a research scientist at the New England Aquarium who has been tracking these sharks. "And we are optimistically starting to see some signs of recovery."

Though it may go relatively underdiscussed in comparison to more headline-friendly nature topics, species conservation is an incredibly important subject that matters more than you might expect to our local ecosystems.

Every animal occupies a specific point in their respective food chain, and when their population declines unusually fast, whether due to human hunting or even something less nefarious, it throws that entire food chain into chaos. It's also just devastating to watch an animal species go extinct for preventable reasons.

Thankfully, though, scientists have been taking the issue seriously in recent years, and we have seen remarkable comebacks from species on the brink of endangered status or extinction. As they start to repopulate their local areas, what's most important is that scientists begin collecting data on them so it's clear why they have returned and what may be next in their evolution.

The sand tiger sharks found in Boston Harbor, for instance? Some of them traveled down to the southern Atlantic coasts, to North Carolina and Florida, but made their way right back up to specific marshes in the Boston Harbor months later. Historically speaking, that is unusual for them, but the repopulated species may behave differently now.

"[It's a] demonstration of how massive the ocean is and how small it can be sometimes, when people think about our impact on it," added Mike O'Neill, another scientist with the New England Aquarium, per Connecticut Public.

