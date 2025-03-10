Scientists cautious after rare species makes unexpected comeback following decades-long absence: 'This is just early research'

Tipping the scales at a smidge over half an ounce, the pookila, also known as the New Holland mouse, was recently spotted at the Wollemi National Park for the first time in 20 years.

Described as a "dumpling on legs," the pookila is a nocturnal creature that lives in woodlands, heathlands, and vegetated sand dunes. Given its tiny size and habitat, it's not surprising that spotting it is so difficult.

However, the pookila was lured out into the open in multiple survey sites thanks to a tea strainer filled with oats and peanut butter. "For some reason, they love peanut butter and oats," Vera Wong, a New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service ecologist, told ABC Australia. Wong expressed optimism that the cute critters might be more common than previously assumed.

"It's possible it could be a little more common, it could be a stronghold for the species — Wollemi National Park, but we don't know yet, this is just early research."

The pookila's Indigenous name comes from the Ngarigo word "bugila," which simply means mouse. Their habitat is threatened by bushfires, habitat loss, and competition from invasive species. For such a tiny creature, the pookila plays an outsized role in the area's ecosystem, helping with seed and fungal spore dispersal.

Biodiversity is critical to maintaining a healthy ecosystem, and local, community-led efforts are crucial to this effort. Habitat management, international cooperation, and local legislation can all help contribute to a species' long-term survival. Given the chance, nature is incredibly resilient, and species like the pookila can thrive in the right circumstances.

Researchers were particularly enthused that the pookila was found in places that had previously been ravaged by bushfires. As Vera Wong noted: "To find this little mouse in places where it did burn in those 2019/20 fires — we've also found it in places where it didn't burn — it's a really good indicator that this species has a resilience to fire in the landscape."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.