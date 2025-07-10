  • Outdoors Outdoors

Beachgoer shares shocking video of concerning discovery along local coastline: 'Can you believe?'

"I haaaate this stuff."

by Samantha Hindman
Photo Credit: TikTok

A TikTok video has drawn attention to a dangerous and all-too-common material littering coastlines around the world: polystyrene, often referred to by the brand name Styrofoam.

The video, posted by sustainability creator Less Waste Laura (@lesswastelaura), shows the shocking aftermath of a beach cleanup on a remote part of the Scottish coast. 

@lesswastelaura

Just one bit of polystyrene can litter millions of pieces of plastic into the ocean…

♬ Heartbeats - Jose Gonzalez

As the camera pans across a boat filled with garbage of all kinds, Laura points out an important fact: "Just one bit of polystyrene can litter millions of pieces of plastic into the ocean."

Polystyrene is a lightweight plastic commonly used in packaging, food containers, and insulation. It breaks apart easily, shedding tiny microplastic particles that can persist in the environment for hundreds of years. 

Because the material floats, it's especially dangerous in marine settings. It's often mistaken for food by fish, seabirds, and other animals.

Despite its environmental hazards, polystyrene is still widely used. Many local governments in the United States still allow Styrofoam docks on lakes and rivers, and some municipalities haven't implemented bans or restrictions on polystyrene food containers, despite the availability of alternatives.

Fortunately, efforts to curb polystyrene pollution are growing. Some U.S. states have banned single-use foam containers, and innovative companies are developing compostable and recyclable alternatives.

If you want to keep polystyrene off your beaches and out of the bellies of sea life, opting for plastic-free packaging and supporting businesses that use sustainable materials is a great place to start.

Commenters on Laura's video were quick to share their frustrations with this common pollutant.

"I haaaate this stuff. I'm always so happy when packaging is all recyclable," one person wrote.

Another added, "Can you believe the local governments where I live allow styrofoam docks on our lakes and rivers?"

And one user made an unfortunate connection: "I hate polystyrene so much. Also if you dissolve it in nail polish remover you make napalm."

