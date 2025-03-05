University's latest breakthrough could change the way you buy groceries: 'We are proud to support this exciting project'

"We can evaluate biodegradability rates in the lab and conduct large-scale field tests."

Clemson University just opened an innovative research hub that's transforming how we package everything from groceries to gadgets, Clemson News reported.

The new Compostable Packaging Research and Design Center launched by Clemson FRESH is accelerating the development of sustainable, next-generation packaging. Built with $690,000 in funding from South Carolina's Department of Commerce and the university, this facility arrives just in time to meet growing consumer demand, with the compostable packaging market expected to grow 17% annually.

The center will help everyday shoppers by developing packaging that breaks down naturally instead of sitting in landfills for centuries. The innovations from this lab will mean less plastic in our oceans and fewer microplastics in our bodies.

By reducing packaging from dirty energy sources, the center's work helps cut pollution that drives extreme weather events threatening our communities.

The technology at the center includes an in-vessel composter with automated controls that can evaluate packaging compostability in just 28 days, much faster than traditional testing. This speed helps companies meet new international standards without passing costs to consumers.

"The Center will not only advance sustainable packaging design but also generate insights into recycled materials from design to implementation," said Andrew Hurley, Clemson FRESH research director and professor. "Together with the Sustainable Packaging Innovation Lab, this initiative will help ensure U.S. specialty crop exports meet international packaging standards."

State Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III added: "Clemson University's new Compostable Packaging Research and Design Center will strengthen South Carolina's commitment to innovation, sustainability and workforce development. We are proud to support this exciting project and its contributions to our state's economic growth."

James Sternberg, Clemson University assistant professor of sustainable packaging, pointed out the practical benefits: "These capabilities represent a unique opportunity for companies to address complex composting challenges. We can evaluate biodegradability rates in the lab and conduct large-scale field tests to provide a complete picture of the composting process."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.