Lawmakers move forward to ban common restaurant item with major health repercussions: 'Demonstrates strong bipartisan support'

Multiple states have taken steps to reduce the use of a common restaurant item, and Virginia is the latest to follow suit.

As detailed by The MoCo Show, the commonwealth is moving forward with a ban on expanded polystyrene food containers as part of an effort to "reduce pollution and promote more sustainable alternatives across the state."

The first phase of the ban will go into effect July 1, as large chain restaurants with 20 or more locations in Virginia will be barred from using EPS cups and takeout containers. On July 1, 2026, the ban will extend "to all other food vendors, including smaller, independent establishments, food trucks, cafeterias, and catering companies," per The MoCo Show.

More commonly known as Styrofoam, this material has long been a popular form of food packaging. However, it poses significant health and environmental risks because it is nearly impossible to recycle, causing it to pile up in landfills and break down into microplastics. These tiny particles pollute the environment and threaten human health by accumulating in our bodies. They have also been linked to increased vulnerability to cancer and heart disease.

In addition to Virginia, Oregon, Washington, California, and New York have implemented reductions or bans on Styrofoam use in the food industry. These initiatives look to end reliance on single-use plastics, but despite being environmentally beneficial, they aren't universal.

Earlier this year, Gov. Greg Gianforte of Montana vetoed a bill that would've gradually eliminated the use of Styrofoam in local food establishments. Gianforte called the proposed ban a "costly government overreach," ignoring bipartisan support for the bill and the positive effects it would've had. This illustrates the need to support political candidates and policymakers with climate-friendly ideals.

As The MoCo Show noted, Virginia's decision to phase out EPS in the food industry "demonstrates strong bipartisan support for the initiative and a commitment to addressing plastic pollution."

If you're looking for alternatives to Styrofoam food packaging, consider bringing to-go mugs to coffee shops or containers made out of stainless steel or glass to restaurants to use for leftovers. Every effort to reduce the use of single-use plastics will help pave the way for a healthier future for human health and the environment.

