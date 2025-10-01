Experts issue warning after iconic creatures suffer disturbing deaths: 'Can potentially kill several in a night'

"They find it very difficult to find the exit."

Australia's iconic platypus is in peril. Earlier this month, multiple platypuses were found drowned in illegal fishing equipment, according to the Australian Broadcasting Company. These outlawed traps were discovered in Victoria's Gippsland region, highlighting a troubling trend threatening the survival of an already vulnerable native species of Australian rivers and creeks.

What's happening?

Within the span of a single week, two platypuses were discovered dead in enclosed fishing traps — one in a crab pot in the Tarra River near Yarram and another in a banned "opera house" yabby trap in Hazel Creek. Officials say that "the two Gippsland incidents came off the back of a disturbing case in mid-July at Yarra Junction, 55 kilometres east of Melbourne, when three platypuses were killed in two days."

Despite being outlawed in Victoria since 2019, these traps continue to surface, especially in regional areas. Experts say recreational fishers may not always be aware of the laws, but the consequences for local wildlife are devastating.

"Because they are set under the water, once a platypus or rakali [water rat] go inside, they find it very difficult to find the exit again … and consequently, within two or three minutes they drown," said Australian Platypus Conservancy director Geoff Williams.

"Any death caused by traps or other illegal activities can knock a big hole in the population," warned Williams, "and because platypuses can travel quite long distances, a trap set in one place can potentially kill several in a night."

The Victorian Fisheries Authority is investigating the recent deaths and urging the public to switch to legal open-top pyramid traps for yabbying and crayfishing.

Why is illegal fishing important?

Platypuses are listed as vulnerable in parts of Victoria, and their populations are already under pressure from habitat loss, drought, and degraded waterways. Illegal traps further endanger these animals, who are not only important keystone species but also culturally significant to Australian First Peoples. The loss of even a few individuals can destabilize local populations, especially in smaller waterways where every life matters.

What can I do to help protect platypuses?

Solutions start with awareness and action, especially since some of these heartbreaking deaths might be unintentional. It's common sense to educate yourself on local fishing laws before you cast your first line. Failure to do so might result in fines or unintended harm to the environment.

It's important to carry in and carry out all plastic and equipment when recreating. Leave No Trace offers helpful tips for spending time in the wilderness responsibly.

The Victorian Fisheries Authority is investigating the Gippsland platypus deaths. If you see illegal equipment, report it to the Victorian Fisheries Authority at 13FISH.

